‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: Jenny McCarthy Thinks Black Swan Could Be Camila Cabello

Jenny McCarthy thinks she’s got the Black Swan all figured out in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’

Jenny McCarthy is the guessing champion on The Masked Singer, and she thinks she knows who the Black Swan is. The Black Swan makes her debut on the March 17 episode of The Masked Singer. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Jenny explains how she’s put together the Black Widow’s clues.

“Let me tell you why Ken [Jeong] is oh so wrong,” Jenny says. “I was getting girl group vibes, so I was thinking Mel B or Cheryl Cole. But then I saw the five. So I was thinking Fifth Harmony. Could it be Camila Cabello?”

She elaborates, “Camila Cabello can sang, and this girl can sang. She was on X Factor, and there was definitely some drama when she went solo.” Even Ken can agree that Camila Cabello is a good guess. Jenny has the guessing down pat on The Masked Singer. She notably won the Golden Ear trophy last season. The Golden Ear is awarded to the panelist who has the most correct “first impression” guesses by the end of the season.

The Black Swan has an elaborate costume that includes a black-feathered outfit. The masked singer is wearing red latex gloves with black fringe detailing on the sleeves. The Black Swan’s beak is bright red and silver.

The Masked Singer season 5 kicked off on March 10. Niecy Nash has stepped in as a guest host for the time being while Nick Cannon recovers from COVID-19. Nick is set to return as the host later in the season.

The Snail was the first to be eliminated in season 5, and he was revealed as the legendary Kermit the Frog. During the March 17 episode, Group B will take the stage for the first time. Group B includes the Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Chameleon, and Piglet. The Masked Singer season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.