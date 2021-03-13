‘Cobra Kai’s Peyton List Admits She’d Like To See Tory & Miguel ‘Back Together’

New ‘Cobra Kai’ series regular Peyton List spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about a possible future for Tory and Miguel, season 4, and how she fits in a workout routine.

You’re going to be seeing a lot more of Tory Nichols when Cobra Kai returns for season 4. Peyton List is now a series regular on the Netflix series. The fourth season just started filming, and HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Peyton about the show, specifically about hope for Miguel and Tory’s relationship.

“I think about these things a lot. I’m like, I wonder what would happen if they got back together?” Peyton told HollywoodLife while promoting her partnership with STRONG Nation. “I’m so caught up in the romance, and I guess it’s a triangle-square thing happening. I think Miguel was really good for Tory, but I don’t think Tory was very good for Miguel because he has such a pure heart. He has such good intentions. He’s such a sweet person that, for his sake, I don’t want I think Tory to figure herself out before they’d get back together. But I would like to see them back together. I think they understand each other. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but I would like to see it.”

Season 3 ended with Johnny and Daniel joining forces to go against Kreese’s dojo. Peyton admitted that she was “completely shocked” by the Johnny and Daniel twist. “I never expected those two to be together because I just thought the show wouldn’t work that way. I just thought they would never do it,” Peyton said.

Tory’s look will be a bit different in season 4. Instead of wearing a wig, Peyton has dyed her hair brown for the fourth season. “It was a big thing because last season I had a wig, and it looked horrible,” Peyton admitted. “It looked so bad, and so they said, okay, this season we dye it. It’s growing on me. I’m going back and forth, back and forth, hoping my hair doesn’t fall out of my head.”

Just like so many other people, Peyton’s life drastically changed during quarantine. She had to adapt her fitness routine and loves how flexible STRONG Nation workouts are with her schedule. STRONG Nation is a high-intensity boot camp-style group exercise class, inspired by martial arts, that combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio, and plyometric training moves synced to original music, reverse engineered to match every single move.

“I have such a weird schedule with filming and also just a weird sleep schedule, even when I’m not. They do 24/7 classes, and they have so many options,” Peyton told HollywoodLife. “It’s also martial arts-inspired, and there’s a lot of cardio and movements. I feel like I’m dripping sweat and getting all of my energy out. And I need that in a class. I feel like I need something intense. They have great teachers like Eileen, who is a professional martial artist in Switzerland. So I feel like that is the beauty of these online classes. We have access to these teachers that we never had access to before and a lot of these really cool professionals.”