‘A Million Little Things’ Star Allison Miller Teases Big Maggie Twist: It’s Not What She’s ‘Expecting’

HollywoodLife got some EXCLUSIVE scoop from Allison Miller about Maggie’s return, the impact of COVID-19 on the group, and the outcome of that doctor’s visit.

A Million Little Things returns with an all-new episode on March 11, and everything is about to change. The COVID-19 becomes more widespread across the U.S. when the show picks up, which means everyone in the AMLT crew will have to adapt to a changing world. Maggie is back from Oxford and gets some life-changing news from her doctor when she goes in for her check-up. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Allison Miller about how the news will impact Maggie.

“I can say that it is not what Maggie was expecting, nor was it anything that she was hoping for right now,” Allison told HollywoodLife. In the trailer for the show’s return, she thinks her cancer may be back. Allison added that Maggie is “going to get stuck in Boston, and much like many of us, her plans are drastically altered for the rest of the year.”

Since Maggie isn’t going to be able to get back to Oxford, what does this mean for her growing relationship with Jamie? “I think this is going to be a real test of what their relationship is,” Allison admitted. “I’ve seen this with people. Some relationships get a lot more serious a lot more quickly and some breakup because they don’t have a strong enough bond to maintain. That is something that is going to be very real for Maggie and Jamie in the next few episodes.”

One thing is for certain, Maggie will be keeping her podcast amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s going to shift and change, and there will be some interesting developments with that,” Allison said. “But that will be a really great outlet for Maggie and a great way to kind of explore mental health on our show during the pandemic.”

The pandemic will have an impact on everyone within the A Million Little Things group in various ways. The crew will be leaning on each other during this difficult and scary time. “They will become their own pod because their lives, their careers, their dreams are all being put on pause,” Allison told HollywoodLife. “They are going to be there for each other more than they ever have been, just not in person and in large groups and restaurants all the time. We’ll see a lot of them struggling with the same things that we struggled with all through last year in real life, and we’ll see them lifting each other up and supporting each other in really beautiful ways.” A Million Little Things season 3 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.