DJ Carnage Debuts New Alter-Ego After Experiencing A ‘Self-Discovery’: Listen To New Song ‘KTM’

Known for working with everyone from Migos to Mac Miller, Carnage is ready to introduce a new side of him. The legendary DJ has unleashed his GORDO persona, debuting it along with your new favorite house banger, ‘KTM.’

Respected for his pioneering work of blending trap and EDM, Carnage now has his eyes set on the house scene. Donning the alias GORDO and teaming with iconic electronic music label Ultra Records, Carnage has unleashed “KTM,” a new track that will surely prove why GORDO has become one of the most buzz-about house DJs of recent. “KTM” has all that you would want in a house track: an unshakeable beat; a thumping bass that kicks in at the right moment, and electro-tuned vocals that haunt your mind long after the song is over.

“KTM” is more than just Carnage getting his feet wet in the house scene. It represents a snapshot, a portrait of the artist, as he begins to ply his art into a new genre. “There is no question that ‘KTM’ is the one track that defines exactly who I am as an artist in this exact moment in time,” he shares with HollywoodLife. “This song came together after years of self-discovery through music and being open-minded to new ways of life and inspirations. This is the beginning of the new Carnage.”

The old Carnage had built up quite a following. The Guatemalan-American DJ (now residing in Hawaii) was one of the first artists to blend hip-hop into EDM. His keen eye and killer production resulted in a string of hits, including “I Like Tuh” with ilovemakonnen, “Bricks” with Migos, “Learn How To Watch” with Mac Miller, “iShyne” with Lil Pump, and “Homie,” a track featuring Meek Mill and Yung Thug. After a short hiatus from touring and music for some much-needed R&R and upkeep, Carnage returned in 2019 with “Wait For Me” with G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa, “Holy Moly” with Terror Bass, and more.

GORDO – KTM – FEB 26TH 2021 pic.twitter.com/PfzMDPD66j — CARNAGE (@djcarnage) February 21, 2021

Perhaps the most poignant of these tracks was “Letting People Go,” the song Carnage released in 2019. A partnership with the RAICES foundation, a non-profit that provides free and low-cost legal aid to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees. The music video for “Letting People Go” retraced the trek Carnage’s family endured to make it to America while raising awareness for the plight of migrants and the harshness they face at the US-Mexico border.

DJ Carnage Debuts New Alter-Ego After Experiencing A ‘Self-Discovery’: Listen To New Song ‘KTM’