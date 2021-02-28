Chris Hemsworth, 37, PDAs With Wife Elsa Pataky While Partying With Brother Liam — See Pics

Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, and his brother Liam Hemsworth attended a star-studded bash that included Idris Elba and Matt Damon, for a friend’s birthday in Sydney, Australia over the weekend.

The Hemsworth brothers appeared to have a great time while celebrating the birthday of a friend on Feb. 27! Chris Hemsworth, 37, was joined by his wife Elsa Pataky, 44, and his younger brother Liam Hemsworth, 31, at an outside party for pal Aaron Grist that also included fellow actors Idris Elba, 48, and Matt Damon, 50, in Sydney, Australia, and he took to Instagram to share a series of pics from the 80s-themed bash. In the first snapshot, the hunky Australian is wearing a white tank top, black and white Adidas track pants, and sunglasses while cozying it up with Elsa, who is wearing a white crop top and bright pink shorts with matching leg warmers, and holding onto her waist and leg.

In the second photo, Chris and Elsa are posing with Liam, who is wearing a short-sleeved button-down multi-colored shirt, white shorts, and white-framed sunglasses. He is also sporting a beard as he stands alongside his sister-in-law, who is smiling in the middle of the brothers. The other pics show Chris posing with other partygoers, including Idris and Matt, who were also wearing black Adidas tracksuits and black bucket hats.

Idris has his hands around both Chris and Matt in the pic and the latter is even sporting a thick gold chain as he poses while pointing to his actor friends. They topped the look off with sunglasses like Chris and appeared to be as happy as could be while hanging out with the Sydney skyline behind them.

“A little 80s themed party never did any harm! Happy birthday @azzagrist,” Chris captioned the post, in which he also tagged his friend Aaron.

Chris, Elsa, and Liam’s maskless outing comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic so it definitely prompted many responses in the comments section of the post, but it turns out they weren’t breaking any rules. Although many countries have still been struggling with the virus, Australia has seen significant improvements after maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at appropriate times and is now effectively COVID-free, so their rules are less restrictive. As of Feb. 27, the Greater Sydney area, which is where the party took place, has seen a total of 4,988 confirmed cases with 56 lives lost and has zero active cases, according to the NSW government website.

In Sydney, there can be a total number of 50 people gathered in households and in outside public places and face masks are only required to be worn on public transport, in airports, and in indoor places of worship in which the members are singing, the website also reports. The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine phased rollout in the area started on Feb. 22 and is expected to be available to the public later this year.

In the midst of the pandemic, Chris, who lives in Byron Bay with Elsa, has been in Sydney to not just attend parties, but to film Thor: Love and Thunder, which is expected to be released in 2022.