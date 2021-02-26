Celeb Dermatologist Dr. Sobel’s 3 Tips For Flawless ‘RHONY’ Skin & Avoiding Dryness In The Winter

‘Tis the season for flaky, dry skin. Luckily, dermatologist to Bravo’s favorite ladies, Dr. Howard Sobel, provided us with all of his winter skincare musts!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you have a paper and pen? Good, because you’re going to want to write this down. Dr. Howard Sobel, founder of Sobel Skin and Attending Dermatologist and Dermatologic Surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, who also happens to be Bethenny Frankel’s go-to (among many other Houswives!) spoke to HollywoodLife about his skincare recommendations in the winter. Whether you’re using his amazing products or what you have at home, following these three tips are the best way to avoid flaky, dry skin in the cold months.

1. Moisturizing

Moisturizing is important — in the winter as well as the other three seasons. This important step will help maintain your skin’s healthy cells and continue to fight/protect you from irritation. When skin is dry or irritated, it can result in acne or breakouts. By moisturizing your skin – in the mornings and at night – you can reduce your chances of any skin problems,” Dr. Sobel explained. “Other important reasons to take care of your skin and moisturize include: reducing the appearance of other blemishes, keeping a youthful and glowing skin tone, and helping to fight wrinkles.”

2. SPF

SPF is necessary in every season, no matter if the sun is out or not. In winter months, the sun’s rays are still strong enough to cause damage, and protecting your skin for UVA and UVB is still important,” the celebrity derm said. “Many don’t think about how the sun’s rays can actually come in through the window. You should be wearing SPF 30 or more both indoors and outdoors all year round.”

3. Exfoliate

There are safe ways to do a peel at home. At-home facial peels help to retexturize and exfoliate dead skin cells, while brightening the skin.

Dr. Sobel advised that the products you choose to put on your face are incredibly important. “I always tell clients to look for products that are clean and use safe ingredients,” he told HL. “Brands that offer cruelty-free products, which are free of parabens, fragrance, phthalates, and sulfates are always highly recommended.”

The Sobel Skin founder excitedly revealed that his line of skincare will be joining the QVC family! Made with clean and safe ingredients, “Sobel Skin Rx products contain pharmaceutical grade ingredients and have been clinically tested to transform and rejuvenate the skin without prescription, by “re-training” the skin to feel, look, and act younger.” On February 26th at 9PM EST, Sandra Bennett introduces Sobel Skin Rx’s incredible line of products to QVC shoppers. “I have created Sobel Skin Rx Bio Hyaluronic Moisture Cream Extreme, exclusively with and for QVC,” Dr. Sobel added. “This supercharged daily moisturizer contains a first-of-its-kind formula of Dr. Sobel’s patent-pending Scientific Delivery SD-100 concentrate, with a custom blend of essential lipids, ceramides and emollients. The moisture cream delivers high percentages of active ingredients without irritation and leaves skin hydrated, lifted, and smooth, while protecting against free radicals.”