Daft Punk Splits: Electronic Duo Calls It Quits After 28 Years & 6 Grammy Wins Together

News broke on February 22 that electronic music duo Daft Punk have officially called it quits on their music. The French duo, made up of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, founded their group in 1993 and have been at the forefront of innovative pop and electronic music for decades. The pair’s publicist, Kathryn Frazier, confirmed the split to CNN.

Thomas and Guy-Manuel came together in 1993 and were widely known for their distinctive, symphonic sound as well as their anonymity, often wearing helmets and more to mask their identities. Over the course of their career, the twosome released four studio albums, all of which were critical and commercial successes. Some of their most well known songs include “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” and “Get Lucky.”

Along with their wide ranging fanbase, the duo also earned some major hardware from the Recording Academy. In 1997, Daft Punk received their first Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording for the tune “Da Funk.” 10 years after their very first nomination, Daft Punk finally earned their first Grammy, winning Best Dance Recording for “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and Best Electronic/Dance Album for Alive 2007.

In 2014, Daft Punk rocked the music world when they won Album of the Year for Random Access Memories and Record of the Year for “Get Lucky,” which also featured Pharrell. The twosome also earned their first Billboard 200 No. 1 album with their album Random Access Memories and the track “Get Lucky,” featuring Pharrell Williams, which clenched the second spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Three years prior to their major success at the Grammys, Daft Punk ventured into film scoring, working on the 2010 film Tron: Legacy. Thomas and Guy-Manuel go way back. The two met in 1987 and initially formed an indie band called Darling before changing their sound, name and more. Daft Punk secured fans of all ages and generations who loved their innovative sound. They’ll be remembered as an influential duo who brought French house music to the top of the music industry.