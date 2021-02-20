Justin Bieber Reveals $330K Futuristic Custom Rolls Royce & Breaks Down In Tears: ‘It’s So Smooth’

Justin Bieber got emotional when he saw his new, custom Rolls Royce for the first time. The futuristic silver car took more than three years to make.

Justin Bieber, 26, is the proud owner of a new custom Rolls Royce — and it looks like a spaceship on wheels! The “Lonely” singer was brought to tears when the futuristic silver car, which has been in the works for three years, was unveiled to him for the first time. He came face-to-face with the 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith on February 19, and the vehicle looked like it was floating. “What, I can’t even believe it,” Justin muttered, as he was brought to his knees. “Oh my goodness. The wheel cover is so smooth, I wanna take it for a drive,” he added.

The one-of-a-kind car was created by West Coast Customs, and looked like something designed by NASA! The “Holy” hitmaker was brought to tears as he got his first glimpse of the two-seater, which featured a panoramic sunroof, half-concealed wheels and a tall grille. West Coast Customs founder Ryan Friedlinghaus previously revealed it took three years to make Justin’s dream car a reality. “I get a phone call from Justin Bieber, he’s like ‘Ryan, I just texted you this video of this car that’s amazing’,” he said, before realizing the car was simply a prototype. ‘We’re always pushing that envelope of doing stuff that doesn’t exist.”

It comes just a couple of weeks after JB reflected on his 2014 arrest for driving under the influence, revealing that religion helped him turn his life around. “7 years ago today I got was arrested, not my finest hour,” Justin captioned a photo of himself being escorted to jail by Florida police officers. “Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, [misled], misunderstood and angry at god. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami.” The “Never Say Never” singer continued, “All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.”

Justin added, “God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your today’, let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART.”