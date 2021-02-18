Memes

Matt Damon Becomes The Butt Of Jokes On Twitter After NASA Lands On Mars: ‘No Signs’ Of Him Yet

Matt Damon
Everett Collection
Matt Damon speaks during a press conference for "Suburbicon" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, in Toronto 2017 TIFF - "Suburbicon" Press Conference, Toronto, Canada - 10 Sep 2017
Tipperary, IRELAND - *EXCLUSIVE* - The American actors Matt Damon and Adam Driver joined by the English Actress Jodie Comer return to filming Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ out in Ireland after Covid lockdown had halted production earlier this year. Matt Damon sported a facial scar on set as he joined his onscreen wife Jodie in a medieval horse drawn carriage to Chair Castle, co Tipperary in the south of Ireland. The cast could be seen communicating through screens as they added to their medieval costumes this time round with the edition of Covid masks and visors being compulsory while on set. Pictured: Matt Damon, Jodie Comer BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Matt Damon works on his tan as he enjoys a day at the beach in Malibu with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three kids, along with the family dogs and several friends. The silver screen star mingles with friends as he watches over his daughters and dogs.Pictured: Matt DamonBACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Matt Damon works on his tan as he enjoys a day at the beach in Malibu with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three kids, along with the family dogs and several friends. The silver screen star mingles with friends as he watches over his daughters and dogs.Pictured: Matt DamonBACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Evening Writer

After a nearly 300-million mile journey, NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars. This is where Matt Damon’s character becomes stranded in ‘The Martian,’ leading Twitter users to get creative with memes.

Sorry, but there is “no sign” of Matt Damon on Mars, where the NASA Perseverance rover landed on Feb. 18. This was a quip from rugby player Brian Moore, who joined the many other people who flooded Twitter with memes about Matt’s character in The Martian on Thursday. In case you forgot, the 50-year-old actor played an astronaut who gets left behind on Mars in the 2015 film.

The Perseverance rover sent back its first photo from Mars after it touched down on the planet, and sadly, Matt was nowhere in sight. Some Twitter users got creative and edited a photo of a spacesuit-clad Matt into the photo. “This is awesome. Huge congrats to everyone who helped find Matt Damon. Let’s bring him home,” one such person joked in a tweet.

Fark founder Drew Curtis joined in on the Twitter-wide joke, writing, “The Federal Government continues to spend far too much money trying to rescue Matt Damon. He knew what he was getting into.” Meanwhile, NFL analyst Jamey Eisenberg asked NASA how the Good Will Hunting star is doing: “Is Matt Damon OK? How are the potatoes?” For those who didn’t watch the movie, Matt’s character was able to survive on Mars thanks to a hobby of growing potatoes on the planet.