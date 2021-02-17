Rush Limbaugh Gets Labeled A ‘Jerk’ After His Death As His Old Michael J. Fox Diss Resurfaces

After his Feb. 17 death, Twitter users aren’t letting people forget the offensive things Rush Limbaugh said on his show, including mocking Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s disease.

After Rush Limbaugh‘s February 17 death, critics are remembering the many bigoted things the conservative radio host said throughout his career, including accusing Michael J. Fox of exaggerating his Parkinson’s disease. Fighting through tremors and ticks, the actor appeared in a 2006 campaign ad for Democratic Senate candidate Claire McCaskill that Rush called out as “exploitative.” During his syndicated show, he accused Michael of not “taking his medication or acting.”

That time Rush Limbaugh made fun of Michael J Fox and his Parkinson’s disease. pic.twitter.com/7CuHlE5Lpy — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) February 5, 2020

“In this commercial, he is exaggerating the effects of the disease,” Rush said in the 2006 broadcast, while mocking Michael’s tremors. “He is moving all around and shaking and this is purely an act. I have never seen Michael J. Fox display any of these symptoms of the disease. He can control himself enough to stay in the frame of the picture and he can control himself enough to keep his eyes on the lens, the teleprompter. But his head and shoulders are moving all over the place. This is really shameless, folks. Either he didn’t take his medication or he’s acting.

The Back to the Future star’s fans — and Rush’s detractors — aren’t letting the world forget his heinous remarks after his death at 70 from lung cancer. Minutes after his death was announced on his eponymous talk show, they flooded Twitter with comments. “I know it’s tempting to lash out, but try to treat Rush Limbaugh with the same dignity, respect, and humanity as he showed to rape victims, Michael J. Fox, Sandra Fluke, Iraq War veterans, refugees, and the victims of mosque shootings,” writer Bess Kalb tweeted.

I know it's tempting to lash out, but try to treat Rush Limbaugh with the same dignity, respect, and humanity as he showed to rape victims, Michael J. Fox, Sandra Fluke, Iraq War veterans, refugees, and the victims of mosque shootings. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 17, 2021

Racist, sexist jerk who once accused Michael J Fox of exaggerating his Parkinson's disease, called a pro birth control college girl "a slut" & suggested Donovan McNabb was overrated cause he was black has died. I wish I could say something nice to say his life-but I'm not a liar — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) February 17, 2021

“Rush Limbaugh mocked Eric Garner‘s death, Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s disease, Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s cancer diagnosis, Kurt Cobain, people who died of AIDS, feminists, Civil Rights activists, and Native Americans. That’s his legacy,” playwright James Morrison tweeted. Out Loud host Claudia Jordan wrote, “Racist, sexist jerk who once accused Michael J. Fox of exaggerating his Parkinson’s disease, called a pro birth control college girl ‘a slut’ & suggested Donovan McNabb was overrated cause he was black has died. I wish I could say something nice to say his life — but I’m not a liar.”

“I remember Rush Limbaugh mocking and making fun of Michael J. Fox’s suffering with Parkinson’s. It was a horrific moment while his audience laughed,” a Twitter user wrote. “I will not miss his presence on this earth.”