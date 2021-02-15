David Boreanaz Says He’s ‘Proud’ Of Charisma Carpenter After She Accuses Joss Whedon Of Cruelty

Charisma Carpenter’s former ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ castmate David Boreanaz took to Twitter to respond to the statement that accused the series’ creator and director, Joss Whedon of cruelty on set.

David Boreanaz, 51, is showing his support for Charisma Carpenter, 50, after she publicly accused Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator and director Joss Whedon, 56, of “abusing his power” during their time on the show. The actor directly responded to the actress’ statement, which she tweeted on Feb. 10, and and revealed he is “proud” of her. “I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength,” the Feb. 14 tweet read along with a red heart and praying hands emoji.

I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength♥️🙏 — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) February 14, 2021

David’s tweet comes after other Buffy stars already reacted to Charisma’s shocking allegations against Joss. Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, who played the main role of Buffy on the series, was quick to show her support with an Instagram message that was posted on the same day Charisma’s statement went public.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.” she wrote in the message. “I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

Anthony Stewart Head, 66, who played “Watcher” Rupert Giles on the show also spoke out about the allegations during his appearance on British network ITV’s This Morning on Feb. 11. “I am gutted. I’m seriously gutted…I have been up most of the night just running through my memories thinking, ‘What did I miss?’” he said in the interview.

“This is not a man saying, ‘I didn’t see it so it didn’t happen’,” he continued before adding that he was “really sad” if “people went through these experiences.” He went on to explain that he thought of himself as “a father figure” to the cast at the time of filming and felt it was “a family environment.”

Before the Buffy stars’s reactions, Charisma, who played Cordelia on both Buffy and its spin-off Angel, wrote that she was speaking her “truth” in the caption for her post about Joss. “For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day,” she explained in the post. “Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me and alienate me from my peers.”