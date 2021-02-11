Flo Chase Remembers What ‘Truly Matters Most’ With Haunting Ode To Love In ‘Everywhere With Me’

When you feel ‘so far but yet so close’ to the love of your life, then you have the feeling captured in ‘Everywhere With Me,” the new song and video from singer-songwriter Flo Chase.

It’s fitting that a Sanyo cassette player is a central element to Flo Chase’s new video for “Everywhere With Me.” The song – whose visual premieres here at HollywoodLife – is the perfect closer to the mixtape you’d give your significant other before they go away to college, move to a different town, or find themselves in another part of the world. Against an ethereal piano, Chase sings about how he feels “so far but yet so close” to his love, delivering these proclamations in a smokey whisper that beams as bright as the springtime sun. “Everywhere With Me” brims with hope, optimism, and joy, from the first opening notes to the closing refrain of “I can’t wait to show you my love.”

“I think that time goes by so quickly that we as individuals tend to forget about what truly matters most in life,” Chase shares with HollywoodLife. “I hope ‘Everywhere with Me’ reminds people to be thankful for our loved ones and to tell them that we love them. No matter how far they may be, they feel much closer and are always by our side throughout every moment of the day.”

The new song heralds the arrival of good news: Chase will be releasing his debut full-length album, Toi, on March 12. “I have been working on this record since I moved out to LA three years ago,” he shares, “so it’s been a long time in the making. To think that we are finally so close to putting it out in the world is such an electrifying feeling, and I can’t wait to hear how people will connect and respond to these stories!”

French-born and Australian-raised, Flo Chase has found success as a model – one look at his Instagram, and it’s not surprising to see why – but music has always been this young man’s passion. Since picking up the guitar at age ten, Chase has pursued his dreams of music glory. After graduating from the JMC Academy with a degree in Contemporary Music Performance, he began building a following online with his enchanting voice and take on modern sun-kissed indie pop.

His debut ep, Le Debut, gave listeners a taste of this superstar-in-the-making (“Won’t Let Go” sounds like it could slide into the Laurel Canyon sound of yesteryear and be a song Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young would want to cover if they ever reunite for one last tour.) The EP contains “Lonely River,” a song that accumulated over 100k plays and 250k views in a few short weeks after its release. Since then, he’s continued to put out music, including “Kiss You Goodbye” in 2018, “Spinning Wheel” and “Lost In Her Beauty” in 2019, and more recently, “More Of You” at the start of the year. Expect to take Flo Chase everywhere with you when Toi drops in March.