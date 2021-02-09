‘The Resident’ Preview: Mina May Be Leaving Chastain For Boston — Watch

With Chastain in disarray, Mina gets a new residency all the way in Boston in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident.’ This means she could be leaving Atlanta and AJ.

Is Mina leaving The Resident? It sure sounds like it. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 9 episode of The Resident, Mina reveals to AJ that she got a new residency at Mass General in Boston. “That’s fantastic,” AJ says to Mina. After a moment, the reality of the situation begins to settle in.

“What does that do to us? The band’s breaking up already?” AJ asks. Mina replies, “You could be there, too.” He says that he’s already gotten accepted to Atlanta General. “Plus, I have family here,” he notes.

This new residency could have a long-term impact on Mina’s career. “A prestigious hospital like this could get me my O-1 visa. It would solve all my problems,” she admits. She adds, “But you haven’t committed yet. Boston is a fantastic medical town.”

Mina begins to put the pressure on AJ about moving to Boston with her. She knows they could have a wonderful life together in Boston. “Come with me,” she tells him. “I can see us in a little house on the Back Bay, snow falling down, a fireplace,” she says. AJ adds, “Sounds like heaven.” He tells her that he’ll check his contacts in Boston to see what he can work out. Nevertheless, he’s incredibly proud of Mina. He gives her a sweet kiss after their conversation.

The synopsis for the Feb. 9 episode reads: “With Chastain on the verge of shutting down due to the sale by Red Rock, Conrad tries a last-ditch effort to save the hospital and the doctors plan for their next career moves. Meanwhile, on their last day, the whole staff must work together to save Nic’s life after she is injured by a deranged patient in the all-new “Home Before Dark” episode of The Resident. The show airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.