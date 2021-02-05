30+ Super Bowl Cocktails To Enjoy During The Game Even If You’re Just Watching For The Commercials

If you’re backing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs – or just waiting for The Weeknd to perform – here are some Super Bowl cocktail recipes to make your game day the best.

After an NFL season that saw games played in empty stadiums, Tom Brady not wearing a New England Patriots uniform for the first time in his life, and possibly Drew Brees’ last game, it all comes down to Super Bowl LV. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the game will be played at a participating team’s home stadium – so that deserves a drink! Thankfully, we have more than thirty cocktail recipes for your party. So, as millions prepare to watch the game from home (since COVID restrictions will only allow 22,000 fans in Raymond James Stadium), figure out which one of the tasty recipes below will make your night truly super.

Even if you’re not a huge football fan, the 2021 Super Bowl will offer something for you. First off, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will since the “Star-Spangled Banner,” hopefully delivering a performance worth to be added to this list of all-time greatest national anthem performances – EVER! If that wasn’t enough, H.E.R. will perform “America The Beautiful.” After the second quarter finishes, get ready for what might be one of the most outrageous Halftime Shows in history, as The Weeknd will take the stage – or will he? With reports that the “Blinding Lights” performer will take advantage of the reduced capacity and take his show up into the bleachers, it’s likely that this Halftime show will be one for the history books.

So, ahead of the game, peruse the following recipes for the perfect drink to accompany your game day spread. Remember to Drink Responsibly and it’s okay to rock a mocktail during the night.

Super Bowl Vodka Cocktails

Dale Moss’s Game Day Mule

Former NFL player & Bachelor star Dale Moss has provided his favorite Game Day cocktail that you can sip through all four quarters and the halftime show!

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Vodka

½ oz Martini Riserve Rubino

½ oz Lime Juice

Fever Tree Spice Orange Ginger ale

Orange wedge

Combine the first three ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake and pour over ice in a cooper mule glass. Top with the Fever Tree Spiced Orange Ginger Ale and garnish with an orange wedge.

Grey Goose Salty Dog

1 oz Grey Goose Vodka

2 oz Freshly Squeezed Pink Grapefruit Juice

1 Lime Quarter

Combine the spirit and juice in a cocktail mixer. Shake and pour over ice in a salted-rim Collins glass. Garnish with a lime quarter

Lemon Drop Martini – Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower (Makes One)

1.5 ounces Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower Vodka

1 ounce lemon juice

½ ounce honey simple syrup

lemon wedge for garnish

Honey Simple syrup

½ cup water

½ cup honey

Add water and honey to a saucepan and cook over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the honey dissolves. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. The syrup will stay fresh in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to 30 days.

To make the cocktail, add all of the ingredients, minus the garnish, to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Transfer to a martini glass and garnish with a wedge of lemon.

Cranberry Vodka Soda – Smirnoff No. 21 and Cranberry Lime Zero Sugar Seltzer (Makes One)

1.5 ounces Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

2 ounces cranberry juice

Smirnoff Cranberry Lime Zero Sugar Seltzer

Lime wedge for garnish

Add ice to a double old-fashioned glass. Add vodka and cranberry juice. Top with seltzer and stir to combine. Garnish with a wedge of lime.

NEFT Rose Orchard

1.75 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

.75 oz egg white

.5 oz hibiscus & rose syrup

.25 Calvados Appellation

2 dashes rose water

Juice from ½ lemon

Dry shake all ingredients in shaker tin and then add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coup glass and garnish with a hibiscus flower.

Reed’s Touchdown Mule

1.5 oz vodka

3 strawberries

5-10 blueberries

4oz lime juice

6oz Reed’s Real Ginger Ale

1 cup of crushed ice

Muddle blueberries and strawberries in the bottom of a moscow mule mug. Add vodka and lime juice. Add crushed ice. Add Reed’s Real Ginger Ale & stir. Garnish with strawberry and serve.

White Cranberry Vodka Cocktail

5 ounces Ocean Spray® White Cranberry Juice Drink

2 ounces vodka

2 ounces ginger ale

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Lemon twist, garnish

Combine all ingredients except garnish in a tall glass with ice. Garnish with lemon twist.

Super Bowl Tequila Cocktails

The Kansas City Kicker

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 slices Jalapeño

2 slices fresh cilantro

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Stain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a jalapeño pepper

The Tangy Tampa Margarita

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Blanco Tequila

1 oz Celery Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Orange Juice

Add all ingredients to shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with orange peel and/or wheel.

1800 Touchdown

2 oz. 1800 Cristalino

¾ oz. ginger syrup

¾ oz. lime

1 tsp. Allspice Dram

Splash of soda

Add all ingredients except soda to a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

1800 Midfield Martini

1 ½ oz. 1800 Silver

1 ½ oz. blanco vermouth (like Dolin Blanc)

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass. Stir with ice. Strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass.

HAIL MILAGRO MARY

2 parts Milagro Reposado

1.5 parts jicama juice

1 part tomatillo juice

.5 parts fresh lime juice

6 drops chipotle sauce

1 rib of celery

A pinch of black salt

Build in highball glass with ice. Garnish with celery, cherry tomatoes and lime wedge.

Camarena Salsa-Rita

2 oz. Camarena Silver

1 oz. Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

3-4 Cilantro Leaves

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake together to combine/chill. Strain into an ice-filled glass, and garnish with Cilantro, Lime, and Pineapple Frond.

Super Bowl Mezcal Cocktails

Recuerdo Mezcal Lombardi

1.5oz Recuerdo Mezcal Joven

1oz passion fruit juice

1.5oz orange juice

.5oz lime juice

.25oz simple syrup

Club soda

Shake all the ingredients except for the club soda over ice, strain and serve into a highball glass with fresh ice, top off with club soda, and garnish with a slice of star fruit.

MargarIZO:

2oz. IZO Mezcal

1 Lime, Juiced 1/2 oz.

Triple SecSalt the rim, garnish with lime.

[GRIDIRON] WAR WAGON

1.5 oz IZO Mezcal

3/4 oz Amargo Vallet

1/2 oz Pedro Ximenez

Sherry

Orange PeelStir, express orange peel on top after straining. Serve in a rocks glass with big cube. Garnish with orange peel.

Super Bowl Rum Cocktails

The Diplomatico Big Game Winter Highball

50 mL Diplomático Mantuano

50 mL apple juice

50 mL ginger ale

Garnish: Cinnamon sticks

Mix all ingredients in a highball glass with ice cubes. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

JERRY’S TAILGATE PUNCH

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

2 parts lemonade

2 parts watermelon juice

Top with American light lager

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher or punch bowl. Garnish with lemon slices and mint.

Sailor Jerry’s Super Spiced Rum Bloody Mary

1 part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

2 parts tomato juice

1/3 lemon juice

1/4 part Worcestershire Sauce

1/4 part dry Sherry

Hot sauce to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher (or for one, a large glass) and stir. Pour into ice filled glasses. Get creative with your garnish!

BACARDÍ Coco Conga

2 ounces BACARDĺ Superior Rum

1 ounce lime juice

12 mint leaves

2 tsp extra fine sugar

1 ounce Club Soda

Splash of BACARDĺ Coconut Flavored Rum

Add the BACARDĺ Superior Rum, lime juice sugar and mint to a highball glass. Press mint with a bar spook to release oil. Add crushed ice, almost to top, and churn. Top with Club Soda and crown with a splash of BACARDĺ Coconut Flavored Rum. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge

BACARDÍ Spiced & Ginger

1½ ounces BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

3 ounces Ginger Ale

Lime wedge for garnish

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in BACARDÍ Spiced rum, followed by ginger ale. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

Reed’s Rumble Punch

1/2 c. light rum

1/2 c. dark rum

3/4 c. fresh orange juice

3/4 c. pineapple juice

3/4 c. cranberry juice

2 tbsp. grenadine

Ice

Orange slice

Reed’s Ginger Ale

Place the rums, orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, ginger ale and grenadine in a large pitcher and stir together. Fill four tall glasses with ice and divide the rum mixture among them. Garnish each glass with an orange slice and serve immediately! Use tart cherry and cranberry for the different colors!

RumHaven My Slice of Haven

2 oz. Rumhaven

3 oz. Club Soda

Squeeze of lime

Combine RumHaven and Club Soda in a Collins glass over ice. Squeeze lime juice to taste. Stir and enjoy!

Super Bowl Wine Cocktails

Tampa Bay Toaster

3 ounces Barefoot Red Moscato

1 1/2 ounces Cran-Raspberry Juice

2 ounces Black Cherry Soda

Place ice in tall glass. Add juice and Barefoot Red Moscato. Top with soda and garnish with cherry.

Kansas City Sipper

3 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry

1-1/2 ounce Blueberry Juice

1/4 ounce Lemon Juice

1/2 ounce Grenadine

Lemon Wheel Garnish

Place chilled juices and grenadine in flute.Top with Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry. Garnish with Lemon Wheel.

Super Bowl Cognac Cocktails

D’USSE Collins

2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 Parts Simple Syrup

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

Top Club Soda

Add D’USSÉ, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with club soda.

D’USSE Punch

750 mL bottle of D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

52 oz Fresh-Brewed Tea

18 oz Simple Syrup

20 oz Fresh-Squeezed Lemon Juice

25 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients into a punch bowl with ice, Stir until well mixed. Top with lemon wheels. The recipe makes 4-6 servings.

Super Bowl WhiskyCocktails

Double Old Fashioned

2 oz Dewar’s 12-year-old

0.5 oz Orgeat Syrup

2 dashes Chocolate Bitters

Orange twist or Lemon twist

Add all ingredients to rocks glass. Add cubed ice and stir until desired dilution is achieved.

The Golden Dram

2 oz ABERFLEDY 12 Years Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

½ oz Local Honey Syrup (honey syrup = 1 part honey, 1 part water)

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Add the honey syrup, bitters and ABERFELDY 12 Years Old to a mixing glass, then add ice and stir to dilute (~30 seconds). Pour into rocks glass and add block ice, then garnish with an orange twist expressing the oils over the drink.

SUPER SMOKE

2 parts Hudson Whiskey Back Room Deal

4 parts Bloody Mary Mix

Bloody Mary Mix recommendation:

4 parts tomato juice

2 dashes of Tabasco sauce

2 tsp prepared horseradish

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 pinch celery salt

1 pinch smoked paprika

1 pinch ground black pepper (to taste)

Method: Combine the whiskey and bloody mary mix in a shaker tin. Roll the ingredients back and forth between the shakers several times to combine. Pour the mixture into a highball glass filled with ice. Top the drink with freshly ground black pepper, to taste and garnish with blue cheese olives

TRIPLE-THREAT

1 part Tullamore DEW

1 part Monkey Shoulder

.75 parts lemon juice

.5 parts Orgeat

.5 parts simple syrup

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and add ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wedge.

Super Bowl Gin Cocktails

Pomegranate Negroni

1 ¼ oz Beefeater Dry

1 oz Campari

¾ oz Lillet Blanc

¼ oz pomegranate juice

2 dashes orange bitters

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass and add ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into glass and add ice. Garnish with orange. Top with soda (optional).

HENDRICK’S FANTASY PUNCH

1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin

.25 parts Maraschino Liqueur

.5 parts Elderflower Cordial

.5 parts freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 parts apple cider

Build in punch bowl over block of ice. Stir and serve.

Touchdown Punch

1 ½ oz Beefeater Gin

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 ½ oz Pressed Apple Cider

½ oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Ginger Beer

Build in glass. Ice. Stir.

Juniper Mule

1 ½ oz Beefeater Dry

4 ½ oz ginger beer

Add Beefeater gin to glass. Add ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with fresh mint and a lime wheel.

Peroni Negroni

0.5 oz. Bitter Italian Aperitif

0.5 oz. of Gin

0.5 oz. of Sweet Vermouth

6 oz. of Peroni

Pour all ingredients in a Collins glass. Fill with ice. Garnish with orange twist. Enjoy!

Super Bowl Cider Cocktails

MAD CIDER

8 ounces apple juice, organic

2 T. lemon juice

1 T. honey

1 cinnamon stick, broken in half

1 star anise

6 juniper berries, lightly toasted

1 apple, thinly sliced (on a mandolin if possible)

8 ounces sparkling apple juice, chilled

1 can Mad Tasty (any flavor)

Combine the following into a pitcher: apple juice, lemon juice, honey, cinnamon sticks, star anise, berries, and apple slices. Mix, then let sit covered 6 hours or up to overnight.

Just before serving, remove apple slices, and add ice to a shaker along with the macerated juice. Shake vigorously until cold, strain into two glasses. Pour chilled sparkling juice and Mad Tasty over top the glasses. Give a stir, and then serve. Garnish with dried apple chips if desired.

MAD Fizzy (one serving)

6 ounces MAD TASTY grapefruit

1 ½ oz. grapefruit juice (fresh squeezed)

½ oz. simple syrup

1 sprig rosemary

4 raspberries

Place half of the MAD TASTY, the grapefruit juice, the syrup, and the rosemary into a shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain into an ice-filled glass, top with the other half of MAD TASTY. Add raspberries for garnish.

Cherry-Pom MADhattan (one serving)

2 oz. strong black tea

3 oz. Pom-Cherry juice

2 tsp. grenadine

6 oz. MAD TASTY Watermelon Kiwi

3 dashes bitters

Make a cup of strong black tea, cool completely or add a cup from a RTD black unsweetened tea. Place ice into glasses. Put POM juice and grenadine into bar shaker and shake vigorously. Pour into iced glasses, top with MAD TASTY, and a splash of bitters. Serve with a cherry garnish.