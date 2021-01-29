Exclusive
Why Angelina Jolie ‘Loves’ Having A House Full Of Teenagers: ‘She Enjoying Every Minute’
Angelina Jolie’s kids are all grown up, and the A-lister is ‘incredibly patient’ with her children, as she helps them navigate their teenage years.
Angelina Jolie is a proud mom to six children, she she “prides herself” on helping them navigate their teenage years with “open communication”. A source close to the A-list actor revealed Angelina was “loving” being at home with her kids — who are all growing up so fast! “Angelina had a hard time as a teenager. She remembers how tough it was, so she’s incredibly patient with her kids. She wants them to be able to talk to her about anything,” the insider told HollywoodLife exclusively. “She does have rules, but she’s not at all what you’d call strict. She gives them a lot of autonomy.”
The source added, “[Angelina’s] mother was that way with her and her brother growing up. She was always so understanding and that’s the way Angelina tries to be with her kids too. There’s a big focus on talking. Anytime there’s any sort of issue they always talk it out. It’s one of the things she really prides herself on as a mother, the open communication.” The insider also revealed that the Maleficent star enjoys listening to her kids’ point of view. “She loves the way they think. She says they’re constantly teaching her things and she absolutely loves having a house full of teenagers. They’re all growing up so fast. Her twins [Vivienne and Knox] will be 13 this summer, so it’s going by fast … she [has] loved loved every stage [of their childhood], but this is the most exciting.”
Most recently, Angelina stepped out with Shiloh, 14, and Zahara in celebration of the elder sibling’s 16th birthday. Shiloh, whom Ange shares with Brad Pitt, proved she’s already as tall as her superstar mom, when the trio were photographed on a shopping trip in Los Angeles. Angelina also shares sons Maddox, 19, and Pax, 17, with Brad, along with their young twins. Nevertheless, the couple remain locked in a court battle over custody of the six children. Back in November 2020, Angelina took a loss when a judge denied her attempt to have the judge overseeing the couple’s custody case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, replaced. As HollywoodLife previously reported in August, Angelina filed court documents in LA requesting that he be removed due to his alleged previous relationship with Brad‘s attorney, Anne C. Kiley.