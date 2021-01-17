Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Under 30 Looking Gorgeous In Bikinis

Amelia Hamlin, Bella Thorne and Olivia Jade have also slayed their sexy bikini looks lately! Check out their best swimsuit looks right here.

While it may not be summer, some of our favorite young stars have been rocking their bikinis over the winter break. Kylie Jenner, of course, is the bikini queen — recently slaying in an ultra-sexy cream top as she went for a dip. Olivia Jade Giannulli and Amelia Hamlin rocked their two piece swimsuits as they enjoyed the California sunshine, while Bella Thorne and Dua Lipa looked incredible as they vacationed in Mexico. See their latest bikini photos below!

Olivia Jade

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, caught some rays as she rocked a Kim Kardashian inspired brown bikini! The YouTube star posed outdoors by a swimming pool for the double photo post on Saturday, Jan. 16 and looked absolutely stunning. “swinter ?!?” she joked in her caption (an acronym for spring and winter), along with a smiley face emoji. Olivia looked so much like her mom Lori Loughlin as she wore her long hair down and straight, showing off her curves with the high-cut bottom and triangle top. She accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.

Amelia Hamlin

Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, stunned in hot pink! The DNA clothing designer rocked the floral print two-piece along with a brown cowboy hat and sunglasses as she hit the beach with her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22. “plz do not disturb,” she quipped in here caption, adding a cowboy hat emoji. The 19-year-old — who has been romantically linked to Scott Disick, 37 — teased her getaway via Instagram story the same day. “Sistor [sic] weekend,” she wrote, joking in another video that she was “mixing up the vibes” with her look.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, 23, is undoubtedly a bikini queen! The makeup mogul sported a cream string top as she went for a dip on Dec. 30. Rocking her bright red hair, she also accessorized with a bold pair of matching cream sunglasses for a old Hollywood vibe. “Swimming into 2021,” she wrote in her caption, adding a second post with just a snowflake emoji. “yes amiga,” her BFF Yris Palmer wrote, while assistant Maguire Mundsen added, “bombshell.” She can say that again!

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne, 23, recently enjoyed a trip to Tulum, Mexico with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, 27. The Shake It Up alum donned several sexy bikinis on the trip, including a string green one shared to Instagram on Dec. 29. Showing off her toned abs, she added plenty of extra bling as she wore three diamond watches for the impromptu photoshoot. Later on in the trip, she stunned in a silver sequin bikini as she caught some sun on her private suite deck.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, 25, was also vacationing in Mexico over the holiday break! The “Levitating” singer enjoyed some R&R with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, while at a resort in early January. Dua slayed in a bright neon bikini while sun tanning on Jan. 1, revealing the cheeky thong cut as she got up. At one point, the brunette — who kept her hair in a half pony tail — also puffed away on a cigarette.