Michelle Obama Celebrates 57th Birthday With Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie: ‘Love You All’

Michelle Obama took to Instagram on her 57th birthday to thank everyone for their ‘lovely birthday wishes’ and share a stunning black and white photo of herself.

Michelle Obama shared a new makeup-selfie to show her appreciation for all her followers on her 57th birthday on Jan. 17. The former First Lady gave a serious yet confident look to the camera in the gorgeous black and white pic as she let her hair down and wore a sleeveless top. She used the caption to thank everyone for their well wishes and give them some well wishes of her own.

“Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all. 💕,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for her followers to respond to the sweet post and they continued to be kind to the inspiration. “Absolutely fantastic natural picture!! Embracing your origins and honouring our ancestors. Gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Happy birthday Mrs. Obama. Thank you for being such a solid human! 🖤🙏🏼,” a second wrote while a third wrote, “Happy Birthday to a woman who is beautiful inside and out. Thanks for being bold and showing us your natural self.”

Michelle’s birthday comes a few months after Barack opened up about the ups and downs of their marriage during his presidency. The political figure admitted there was “constant tension” once he was elected and she was treated “secondary” in importance by many family and friends. “I continued to sense an undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant, like the faint thrum of a hidden machine,” he wrote in his memoir, A Promised Land.

“It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance,” he continued before admitting he was scared that the “lighter days” before his presidency were long gone. Luckily, the two have seemed to settle in nicely now that she and Barack are back to living more private and cozy days.