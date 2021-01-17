Michelle Obama Celebrates 57th Birthday With Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie: ‘Love You All’
Michelle Obama took to Instagram on her 57th birthday to thank everyone for their ‘lovely birthday wishes’ and share a stunning black and white photo of herself.
Michelle Obama shared a new makeup-selfie to show her appreciation for all her followers on her 57th birthday on Jan. 17. The former First Lady gave a serious yet confident look to the camera in the gorgeous black and white pic as she let her hair down and wore a sleeveless top. She used the caption to thank everyone for their well wishes and give them some well wishes of her own.
“Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all. 💕,” the caption read.
It didn’t take long for her followers to respond to the sweet post and they continued to be kind to the inspiration. “Absolutely fantastic natural picture!! Embracing your origins and honouring our ancestors. Gorgeous,” one follower wrote.
“Happy birthday Mrs. Obama. Thank you for being such a solid human! 🖤🙏🏼,” a second wrote while a third wrote, “Happy Birthday to a woman who is beautiful inside and out. Thanks for being bold and showing us your natural self.”