Jimmy Kimmel & Mindy Kaling Are Shocked By A Mysterious #FlatMatthew In Teaser For Doritos’ SB Ad

Who is #FlatMatthew? Only Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel know, and judging by the preview of Doritos 3D Crunch’s Super Bowl ad, this mystery celeb’s ‘new look’ is startling!

One of the biggest questions going into Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 will not be “How many times will The Weeknd play ‘Blinding Lights’ to spite the Grammy Awards?” or “Will Tom Brady somehow manage to show up, even if the Tampa Bay Bucs get eliminated?” No, the biggest mystery that football fanatics will be: who is #FlatMatthew? This conundrum was introduced in the teaser for Doritos’ commercial for their relaunched 3D Crunch. “Did you see him backstage?” Jimmy Kimmel asks Mindy Kaling at the start of the preview. “Oh, he’s got a new look. Like, a look that no one’s ever had before. But don’t mention it. Be cool.”

However, when Mindy turns to see this unnamed celebrity come out for the interview, she is far from being “cool.” “Holy sh—” she says, right as the teaser cuts off. The preview ends on with “#FlatMatthew” on the screen. As to the identity of this mystery person – and whether or not it’s somehow related to Jimmy’s longstanding on-screen rivalry with one Matt Damon – fans will have to tune into Super Bowl LV to find out.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce this campaign to the world and see fans’ smiles,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America, in a statement. “With the launch of our biggest innovation in a decade in new Doritos 3D Crunch, we wanted to share in a big way. To be able to showcase this breakthrough flavor on the Super Bowl with the help of the incredible Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling is awesome. I can’t wait to reveal our third mystery character in the story.”

With the 1990s en vogue at the moment, Doritos have finally given in to the years of social media buzzing from snack enthusiasts and brought back Doritos 3D for a new generation. Doritos 3D Crunch is described as “another level version” of the original Doritos 3D snack. It’s fitting that Doritos 3D Crunch will be featured in the Super Bowl since it was the memorable “Laundromat” commercial (featuring actress Ali Landry) during 1998’s Super Bowl XXXII that put the snack on the map.

Doritos 3D Crunch will feature the same three-dimensional shape and come in two bold flavors: Spicy Ranch and Chili Cheese Nacho. These flavor offerings are Frito-Lay’s latest expansion in the hot-and-spicy food category, one of the fastest-growing segments in the food industry, per PR Newswire.