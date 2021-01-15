Fashion

Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

The new year is in full swing & some of our favorite stars have been looking fabulous in their outfits so we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

From Gigi Hadid to Sofia Richie – the stars have been bringing their fashion A-game in the new year. Now that the weather is getting colder, the stars have been adapting their looks accordingly and we are here for it. From stylish coats and boots to sweaters and tops – the outfits have been nothing short of fabulous and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid was out in NYC on Jan. 13 rocking a head-to-toe denim on denim ensemble. (SplashNews)

New mother, Gigi, 25, looked fabulous when she was out and about in NYC on Jan. 13 rocking a pair of light-wash Barrie Denim Inspired Boyfriend Trousers with the matching Barrie Denim Inspired Knitted Cardi Jacket, a baggy Munthe Edmund Shirt Jacket on top, a pair of Rue Gembon Aliyah Earrings, a String Ting Night Garden Wristlet Phone Strap, a Discover Night Silk Face Mask, a pair of Reebok x Victoria Beckham Dual Court Sneakers, a Chaos Red Do Not Disturb Leather iPhone Case, and Amavii Benjamin Sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was out in Miami on Jan. 13 rocking a green cropped hoodie with leggings. (BACKGRID)

Jennifer Lopez, 51, headed to a workout in Miami on Jan. 13 when she showed off her fabulous figure in a pair of black Style Reform Monogram Leggings with a Guess Green Cropped Hoodie, a Masqd Crystal Rainbow Mask, John Geiger 003 Black Python Sneakers, and her favorite Taylormadebling Coach Bling Cup.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale rocked black leggings with a T-shirt & denim jacket while out in LA on Jan. 14. (BACKGRID)

Kate Beckinsale, 47, looked super stylish when she was out in LA on Jan. 14 rocking skintight black leggings with a maroon T-shirt, a cropped black denim Retrofete Ada Jacket, a Fendi Ff Tote, black suede Alaia Platform Boots, and a pair of Oliver Goldsmith Manhattan 1960 Sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her growing baby bump in leggings & a tweed coat while out in NYC on Jan. 14. (MEGA)

Mother-to-be, Emily Ratajkowski, 29, was out in NYC on Jan. 14 rocking a pair of black A Pea in the Pod Beyond the Bump Fold over Belly Maternity Leggings, a long colorful Dolce & Gabbana Tweed Coat, an oversized black sweater, snakeskin Jimmy Choo Mabyn Boots, an Evolvetogether Amazonia Mask, and Oliver Peoples Zasia Sunglasses.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie took her dog for a walk in Beverly Hills on Jan. 13. rocking a sweatshirt & gray leggings. (BACKGRID)

Sofia, 22, looked casually chic when she was out walking her dog in Beverly Hills on Jan. 13 wearing a pair of tight gray Noli Yoga Space Dye Leggings, the matching Noli Yoga Elevate Space Dye Bra, a tan Inamorata Junot Sweatshirt, white sneakers with black chunky socks, and a pair of Prada Pr19 Sunglasses.