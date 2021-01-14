RHOC’s Shannon Beador Teases ‘Explosive’ Reunion As Trailer Drops: There Was So Much ‘Yelling’ — Watch

The trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘RHOC’ reunion is here, and it’s exactly what Shannon Beador EXCLUSIVELY told us it would be — a whole lot of ‘yelling’.

“I don’t know if you can detect a hoarseness in my voice, but that is because I lost it at the reunion,” Shannon Beador told HollywoodLife during an EXCLUSIVE interview earlier this week. While discussing the upcoming reunion for The Real Housewives of Orange County, of which the trailer dropped today Jan. 14, Shannon said “there was so much drama and yelling — I had to elevate my voice so that it was heard. It’s a big one, the reunion. It’s good.” And now that we’ve seen the first footage from the reunion, which airs Jan. 20 at 9pm on Bravo, we can honestly say that she was telling us the truth.

Shannon also told us that she’ll go head-to-head with “most of” the cast. She further explained, “If there’s something that’s said that upsets me, I’m going to address it. It doesn’t mean that I can’t get past it. It just depends on the severity of what’s happened. I’m going to bring stuff up. I’m not afraid. I’m very emotional, yes I am, so we can just bring that out now. I’ll admit it, but at the same time, I’m never afraid. If you go back on my history on the show, I’ve gone against every single cast member on the show. I’m not afraid.”

“It was explosive,” she said when describing what fans can expect from the forthcoming special. “Usually it takes time to warm up. Literally, I remember going to my trailer at the lunch time going, ‘Wow!’ I really don’t remember so much fireworks going off right out of the gate.”

Want to see what she’s talking about? Watch the full trailer and interview above! Then, catch Part 1 of the RHOC reunion next Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 9pm on Bravo.