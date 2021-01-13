Wendy Williams Claims She Was ‘Date Raped’ In The ‘80s By Late R&B Singer Sherrick In New Interview

Wendy Williams opened up about date rape, which she claimed happened to her after meeting ‘Just Call’ singer Sherrick, in a panel leading up to the release of her biopic.

Wendy Williams: The Movie will be covering many life events, including a date rape allegation. For the first time ever, the Lifetime biopic’s executive producer and source of inspiration — Wendy Williams — has accused the late R&B singer Sherrick of date rape; the sexual assault claim will also be covered in the upcoming movie premiering on Jan. 30. Wendy shared her date rape story in an interview panel leading up to the biopic’s release.

“[Sherrick] mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes,” Wendy told reporters and PEOPLE on Jan. 12, referring to the famed singer behind the ’80s R&B hits “Just Call” and “Baby I’m For Real.” Wendy claimed she had met Sherrick during an interview in the ’80s before he passed away in 1999, and she continued, “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me — I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night.”

Wendy then alleged, “And before the party, I was date raped by him.” The talk show host also revealed that she had been a victim of date rape in college, saying, “Those types of things happen to girls all the time.” The TV personality added, “And they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too.”

HollywoodLife can not independently verify Wendy’s claims, and we have reached out to Sherrick’s widow Lynne Conner and his record label Motown for comment. Sherrick was 41 years old when he passed away on Jan. 22, 1999 from unknown causes.

Wendy Williams: The Movie will track Wendy’s rise from radio personality sensation to media mogul and TV icon, with actress Ciera Payton portraying the talk show host. Not only will the biopic cover Wendy’s career, but her personal struggles as well. The movie’s first trailer, which dropped in Dec. 2020, revealed that Wendy’s coke habit and the cheating scandal surrounding her ex-husband Kevin Hunter (played by Morocco Omari) will also be depicted in the film.