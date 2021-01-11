Justin Bieber Flexes His Abs On ‘Shark Tank’ While Trying To Help Sell New Office Chair – Watch

Justin Bieber made a special appearance on the Jan. 8 episode of ‘Shark Tank’ to promote a fancy office chair, built in a way that allowed him to get in a shirtless ‘ab workout.’

Justin Bieber, 26, knows how to sell a chair! The Canadian pop star appeared on the Jan. 8 episode of Shark Tank, in which he demoed an All33 Backstrong chair from entrepreneur William “Bing” Howenstein. The chair has a built-in saddle that allows your pelvis to move naturally, which Justin demonstrated by taking off his shirt and doing a “full ab workout.”

Are you ready for anything? Catch @justinbieber on an all-new #SharkTank tonight at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/0QSRVufnOJ — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) January 8, 2021

No stiff back posture here! The chair effortlessly moved with Justin’s knees as he pulled them up to complete a set of crunches, proving that this really is a one-of-a-kind piece of technology. The “Changes” singer gushed about the chair in a snippet posted to the Shark Tank Twitter account, saying, “It’s the chair that moves like I do. I mean guys, look at this perfect posture. I got my chest up, shoulders back, I’m ready for anything. If you got to sit, this is it.”

Justin Bieber promovendo a cadeira "All 33" para Shark Tank.

pic.twitter.com/EugY7vLLq8 — Portal Bieber Brasil (@bieberportaI) January 3, 2021

Justin needs a comfy chair to work in, since we heard he was focusing on an “entire new project” in Aug. 2020. “He’s actually been recording during COVID and made an entire new project. The album will have all new collaborators and the music is already blowing people away,” a friend close to the hitmaker EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time.

Justin won’t just be staying home for the remainder of 2021, though, we’ve also heard. “This year, [Justin and Hailey Baldwin will] probably do a lot of road trips together and spending time in Canada and LA,” another source, who is a friend of the family, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier in January. They’ve already taken their first getaway of the year: a trip to Hawaii, where the married couple has been enjoying tropical dates like snorkeling and exploring rocky coastlines. Of course, Justin was snapped a few times shirtless.

“They’ve liked bouncing around and have really cherished this slowed down life together,” our insider added. “Justin also wants to tour and perform again once it’s safe and Hailey‘s plan was to join as much as possible.”