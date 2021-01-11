Watch

Justin Bieber Flexes His Abs On ‘Shark Tank’ While Trying To Help Sell New Office Chair – Watch

Justin Bieber
ABC
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber covers up his arm tattoos filming a music video with a Rocky Balboa vibe while his wife Hailey Bieber hangs out at base camp. Justin was spotted air boxing while jogging down the sidewalk with a film crew dressed similar to that of Rocky Balboa's character. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber is seen for the first time since two women accuse him of sexual assault. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Justin Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA683009_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber talks on the phone while out on a bike ride. The Canadian singer was seen taking a call while riding WITHOUT ANY SHOES ON. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Evening Writer

Justin Bieber made a special appearance on the Jan. 8 episode of ‘Shark Tank’ to promote a fancy office chair, built in a way that allowed him to get in a shirtless ‘ab workout.’

Justin Bieber, 26, knows how to sell a chair! The Canadian pop star appeared on the Jan. 8 episode of Shark Tank, in which he demoed an All33 Backstrong chair from entrepreneur William “Bing” Howenstein. The chair has a built-in saddle that allows your pelvis to move naturally, which Justin demonstrated by taking off his shirt and doing a “full ab workout.”

No stiff back posture here! The chair effortlessly moved with Justin’s knees as he pulled them up to complete a set of crunches, proving that this really is a one-of-a-kind piece of technology. The “Changes” singer gushed about the chair in a snippet posted to the Shark Tank Twitter account, saying, “It’s the chair that moves like I do. I mean guys, look at this perfect posture. I got my chest up, shoulders back, I’m ready for anything. If you got to sit, this is it.”

Justin needs a comfy chair to work in, since we heard he was focusing on an “entire new project” in Aug. 2020. “He’s actually been recording during COVID and made an entire new project. The album will have all new collaborators and the music is already blowing people away,” a friend close to the hitmaker EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time.

Justin won’t just be staying home for the remainder of 2021, though, we’ve also heard. “This year, [Justin and Hailey Baldwin will] probably do a lot of road trips together and spending time in Canada and LA,” another source, who is a friend of the family, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier in January. They’ve already taken their first getaway of the year: a trip to Hawaii, where the married couple has been enjoying tropical dates like snorkeling and exploring rocky coastlines. Of course, Justin was snapped a few times shirtless.

“They’ve liked bouncing around and have really cherished this slowed down life together,” our insider added. “Justin also wants to tour and perform again once it’s safe and Hailey‘s plan was to join as much as possible.”