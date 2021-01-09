‘Simpsons’ Fans Think This 1996 Episode Predicted The Terrifying Riots At U.S. Capitol

It seems once again the writers at ‘The Simpsons’ were able to view the future years in advance. A 1996 episode predicted rioting on Capitol Hill, similar to what actually just happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

Score another totally absurd but shockingly accurate prediction into the future for The Simpsons. The FOX animated show has had a long track record of making fun of things that would likely never occur, but ultimately did. The most famous one featured future president Lisa Simpson complaining in 1999 episode about inheriting “quite a budget crunch from President Trump,” who actually became POTUS in 2016. Now they’ve done it again, by predicting the riots Trump incited on Jan. 6, 2021, where he encouraged followers to head to the U.S. Capitol and “fight” Congress certifying Joe Biden‘s Nov. 3, 2020 presidential win via the Electoral College.



In a 1996 episode “The Day the Violence Died,” The Itchy and Scratchy Show had been replaced by a version of Schoolhouse Rock‘s “I’m Just A Bill” segment, where the white rolled up parchment who talks about how it is now “legal for policemen to beat…those liberal freaks” while atop the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The anthropomorphic amendment tells a group of gun-firing and bomb exploding amendments, “Doors open, boys,” as the amendments howl and run up the steps about to cause violence.

Twitter user Francis Creaven posted the scene and wrote, “Simpsons predicted it many years ago #CapitolHill #WashingtonDC.” After Trump supporters looted, vandalized and terrorized the Capitol building and staff on Jan. 6 while attempting an insurrection, another more recent Simpsons episode was brought up that seemed to predict the violence and mayhem.

That one aired on Nov. 1, 2020, two days prior to the presidential election. Homer Simpson fell asleep dreaming of voting in the presidential election and missed the actual act of doing so. As a result, he was shown sitting atop a building in downtown Springfield on inauguration day, holding a shotgun while the city was aflame and in ruins as “January 20, 2021” was shown at the bottom of the screen. Several Twitter users found screen-grabs of that moment in the episode during the Capitol rioting and posted them.

The Simpsons predicting #CivilWar2021 and it's eerie how they keep doing this. pic.twitter.com/JQzSXjWzVO — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 6, 2021

On Jan. 8, 2021 when Trump was finally permanently banned from Twitter for violating policy way too many times amid the company’s fears he would continue to use the platform to incite more violence, The Simpsons was back again. A screengrab of Donald Trump in bed furiously trying to tweet was posted by a number of users.

Simpsons predicted donald trump sitting in his bed wondering why his twitter account is permanently banned #TrumpBanned pic.twitter.com/u2IE7TTiFq — estelle (@stellount) January 9, 2021

Late in the afternoon of Jan. 8, Twitter Safety’s account posted “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

The message continued, “Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open. However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”