Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

Some of our favorite stars kicked off the new year in style & everyone from Kendall Jenner to Olivia Culpo started 2021 with a bang & we rounded up the best dressed celebs of the week!

New year, new outfits! 2021 is officially in full swing and stars including Kendall Jenner and Olivia Culpo started off January on the right foot in some seriously stylish looks. From leather pants to gold bikinis, the stars brought out their finest looks this week, despite still being stuck in quarantine and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was out in Aspen on Dec. 30 when she rocked a brown leather jacket with skintight leggings & brown leather boots. (BACKGRID)

Kendall, 25, was out in Aspen on Dec. 30 when she looked winter chic in a pair of tight black Commando Neoprene Legging with Perfect Control paired with a Maison Magiela Paneled Ribbed Wool and Tinsel Cardigan and a Jil Sander Turtleneck Jumper underneath. On top of her shirts she rocked a brown The Mannei Irbid Chocolate Leather Dress as a coat and accessorized her ensemble with a Fendi Fur Bag, a Skims Seamless Face Mask in Cocoa and a pair of Dorateymur Lace Up Boots.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia, 28, looked fabulous on Jan. 4 when she rocked a pair of skintight, light wash, high-waisted Khaite Daria Jeans which she styled with a white T-shirt tucked in. She accentuated her tiny waist with a white Versace Leather Belt. She donned a long white peacoat on top and accessorized with a Bottega Veneta Cassette Chain Shoulder Bag in White and a pair of Manolo Blahnik BB Pump in White Leather.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid was skiing in Aspen on Jan. 3 when she rocked a head-to-toe white ski suit. (BACKGRID)

Bella Hadid, 24, looked fabulous when she was skiing in Aspen on Jan. 3 rocking a pair of white Aztech Mountain Hayden Pants with the matching Aztech Mountain Hayden Jacket. Underneath the ski jacket, she donned a Budweiser Shirt and a Chrome Hearts Down Jacket, accessorizing with a pair of Tecnica Mach Sport Hv Ski Boots and Poc Lobes Goggles.

Rihanna

Rihanna, 32, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and she sure looked like a Grecian goddess when she was decked out in a head-to-toe gold ensemble on Jan. 4. She donned a halterneck Rick Owens Metallic Bikini with a Dries Van Noten Metallic Skirt that was ruched on the sides to show off her toned legs. She accessorized with a pair of Amina Muaddi x Awge Lsd Gladi Sandals that crawled up her calves and a stunning Elizabeth Gage Peridot Heliotrope Ring.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes was out in NYC on Jan. 7 when she rocked baggy white jeans with a leather trench coat on top & a pair of white sneakers. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews)

Katie Holmes, 42, was out in NYC on Jan. 7 when she looked casually chic in a pair of high-waisted baggy beige jeans with a white button-down shirt tucked in, a quilted coat on top, and a long black Rag & Bone Trinity Leather Coat on top. She completed her look with a white face mask and her go-to white Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers.