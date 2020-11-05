Breaking News

Hillsong Pastor & Justin Bieber’s Former Spiritual Pal Carl Lentz Fired for ‘Moral Failures’

In this Oct. 23, 2017 photo, Carl Lentz, a pastor who ministers to thousands at his Hillsong Church in New York, appears during an interview, in New York. His followers include NBA stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and popstar Justin Bieber.
Carl Lentz, the spiritual leader who once counted Justin Bieber as one of his friends, has been fired from his position at Hillsong Church.

Carl Lentz, a pastor at famed Hillsong Church who counts celebrities like Chris Pratt. among his congregants and friends, has been fired from the megachurch for “moral failures,” according to a statement from its founder, Brian Houston. He declined to go into details about what led to Lentz, once a close friend of Justin Bieber, leaving the church, only saying that it would “not be appropriate” to discuss publicly.

“Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” Houston said in his November 5 statement. “This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl.” There have been “ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures,” Houston further noted.

Lentz has been the lead pastor at Hillsong’s New York City location since 2010, when he launched the church’s first US with Houston. He met his wife, Laura Lentz, at the church’s training program Hillsong College. Houston said in his statement that “we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here” by firing Lentz. “We thank Pastors Carl and Laura for the way they have served faithfully and sacrificially since the start of Hillsong NYC and for contributing so significantly to the countless lives that have been transformed for Jesus Christ through this ministry,” he stated.

Lentz runs in celebrity circles and was tight with Bieber for a number of years. He baptized the singer in 2015, and they lived together in New Jersey for a period of time in 2014. Lentz reportedly counseled Bieber on his relationship woes with Selena Gomez, as well. The two had a falling out in 2018. It’s unclear what led to their no longer speaking, which happened around the time Bieber got engaged to now-wife Hailey Baldwin.