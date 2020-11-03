Lori Loughlin ‘Scared’ To Be In Prison After Starting Sentence: She ‘Wants To Move Forward’

It has been a ‘nightmare’ for Lori Loughlin merely days into her prison sentence. An insider close to the ‘Fuller House’ star reveals how Lori prepared for her time behind bars, and how she’s feeling now.

Lori Loughlin’s prison sentence is officially underway, and the experience hasn’t been easy for the Fuller House star. “Of course Lori is scared to be in prison but she can’t wait to get this over with,” a source close to the 56-year-old actress EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She hasn’t been thinking about anything but putting this behind her as quickly as possible and moving forward with her life. This has been a nightmare that she never thought would happen.”

Before Lori reportedly self-surrendered to FCI Dublin (a federal prison in Northern California) on Oct. 30, she had “been at home preparing,” our source also reveals. For Lori, preparation included practicing self-care. “She’s a pretty spiritual person who loves yoga, pilates and meditates and has been trying to just be at peace with the situation and that’s what she’s been doing to prepare,” our source explains.

Lori has also “been hunkered down at home with her family,” our source adds. Lori is married to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who like his wife was ordered to begin his prison sentence by Nov. 19 — they share daughters Olivia Jade, 21, and Isabella Rose, 22. Despite all these aforementioned ways Lori has prepared herself for prison, she’s “had virtually no appetite but has been trying to take care of herself,” our source says.

Olivia Jade shared this throwback photo of herself with her mom, Lori Loughlin, amid her parents’ court battle in May of 2020. (Photo Credit: @oliviajade/Instagram)

However, Lori was also trying to keep to herself as much as possible before heading to Northern California. She had “definitely become more secluded and private with the details of everything and her goal was always to go in as quietly as possible,” our insider tells HollywoodLife. The insider also reveals Lori “wanted to go in before her deadline to arrive in November,” since the sitcom star actually had until Nov. 19 to report for her prison sentence.

Lori will serve two months behind bars, while her husband will serve five months. The couple’s troubles with the law began in March of 2019, when they were arrested in a nationwide college admissions scandal (Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman were among the over 50 people who were charged). Although Lori and Mossimo initially tried to fight their charges, they eventually entered a guilty plea deal in May of 2020, and were sentenced to prison in Aug. 2020.

Lori and Mossimo had pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, although neither sister actually rowed. Lori was also given a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service as part of her sentencing, while Mossimo was fined $250,000 and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.