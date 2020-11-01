‘I Love A Mama’s Boy’ Star Defends His ‘Tight Bond’ With His Mom & His Fiancee Weighs In

The next episode of the new TLC series ‘I Love A Mama’s Boy’ will introduce fans to Jason and Justina. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about Jason’s close relationship with his mother, Annette.

TLC’s newest hit series I Love A Mama’s Boy explores the complications that arise when women have to deal with the overbearing mothers of their significant others. In the Nov. 1 episode, Jason and Justina’s story begins. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Jason, Justina, and Jason’s mom, Annette, about Jason’s “tight bond” with his mother. Plus, we have an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode.

Jason doesn’t believe his relationship with his mother is too close whatsoever. “I feel that our relationship is right where we want it to be,” Jason told HollywoodLife. “Things have changed since I’ve started my family, and we are working on what that means for our relationship, but there will always be a tight bond between us.”

As for those who want to criticize his relationship with his mom, Jason says: “They hate us ’cause that ain’t us. You know, there will be a day when we all have to say goodbye to our loved ones, and there will be many people who wish they had the relationship my mom and I do now.”

Annette views her relationship with Jason as her “biggest responsibility.” She explained how their bond has just grown over time. “We definitely have a close relationship because when he was born I was pretty young and Jason’s dad worked several jobs, so it was just me and Jay again the world figuring it out,” Annette told HollywoodLife. “Yes, I did and always took my role as a mommy to Jason as my biggest responsibility. It was always my desire to put Jason on a good path and lead him along it holding his hand and protecting him from life’s disappointments and still desire to do that today.”

Jason’s mom may cause some tension between Jason and Justina, but that doesn’t mean Justina doesn’t have a good relationship with Annette. “My relationship with Annette is good,” Justina said. “Annette is a very direct person and I don’t like conflict, so I choose the kill her with kindness approach. We have really never had an argument, but we do have civil disagreements from time to time. I do love her, we care about each other, and she is a great grandmother to Taylor.”

Jason and Justina have never fought about Annette, but Jason has gotten into arguments with his mom about being too controlling. “Having a child changes many things, and when I argue with my mom it’s because she doesn’t follow our rules when it comes to Taylor,” Jason explained. “It’s never anything too serious but it’s the fact that we have our parenting style and she needs to follow it.” I Love A Mama’s Boy airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.