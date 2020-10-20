Bill Cosby, 83, Looks Unrecognizable With Nearly Bald Head In New Mugshot

Bill Cosby looked downtrodden in his latest, updated mugshot. Two years into his prison sentence, the comedian, now nearly bald with a greying beard, barely looks like the star fans once knew and loved.

Two years after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault, Bill Cosby is looking worse for the wear. SCI Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania, where Cosby is serving three to 10 years, recently released his updated 2020 mugshot, which you can see below. The comedian, now 83, is almost unrecognizable after his time incarcerated. Rather than the round-faced, jolly sitcom star fans once knew and loved, he’s now somewhat gaunt, with the remnants of unkempt, grey hair and a patchy beard.

If there was any question that this new mugshot was actually taken in 2020, then note the protective face mask hanging around his neck. The former Cosby Show star has a slight smile on his face (or grimace) in the photo. It’s common practice for prisons to periodically update mugshots because inmates’ appearances can change. His last mugshot was taken in 2018, during his prison intake.

Cosby was labeled a “violent sexual predator” and convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Constand testified that in 2004, Cosby, who was a Temple trustee, raped her at his Philadelphia home after giving her pills and wine. Numerous other women came forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault, but he was only tried for the crimes against Constand. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after much objection from his camp, who claimed the elderly actor was too ill to serve time. That claim was rejected by the court, and he was ordered to prison, plus required to register as a sex offender.