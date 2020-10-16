Interview
Bob Saget Reveals What He Texted Lori Loughlin After She Was Sentenced To Prison: She’s A ‘Sweetheart’

Lori Loughlin arrives at federal court in Boston, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal
Emily Selleck
Former ‘Full House’ co-stars Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin are still close pals! The funnyman revealed he texted the embattled actress after she was sentenced to prison.

Bob Saget has revealed he reached out to his former on-screen family member Lori Loughlin after she was sentenced to prison amid the U.S. college admissions scandal. The stand-up comic, who starred alongside Lori on the long-running sitcom Full House, opened up about their relationship on October 16, revealing he sent her a text a couple of weeks back. “I love you and thinking of you, that’s all,” he said to Page Six, of what he texted the embattled star.

“And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her. She’s a sweetheart,” Bob continued.

It comes just a couple of weeks after Lori and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 57, were sentenced to jail amid “Operation Varsity Blues”. The pair were accused of paying Rick Singer $500,000 to secure admissions into the University of Southern California for their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, under the guise of being crew recruits, despite neither sister actually competitively rowing.

Lori was sentenced via a virtual Zoom hearing on Friday, Aug. 21, getting two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service. Earlier in the day, the judge accepted her husband’s plea deal, sentencing him to five months in prison, fining him $250,000, and giving him 250 hours of community service. He has until Nov. 19, 2020, to surrender himself to prison.

Bob previously revealed his support for Lori when he was approached by a TMZ cameraman back in March. “You know, I usually don’t do interviews on the street, but, uh, you know, you love who you love in your life,” he told the paparazzo. When asked whether he was upset that Lori put her Fuller House co-stars “into this position”, he replied, “I’m going to stop talking. I just love who I love. Candace [Cameron-Bure] said it really good at the Kids’ Choice Awards — you love who you love.”