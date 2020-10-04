Buddy Valastro is back at it! The Cake Boss has practiced icing a cake with his non-dominant hand, after suffering a major injury during a bowling accident.

It seems nothing stops the Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro from doing what he loves! Less than two weeks after the 43-year-old nearly lost his hand in a freak bowling accident, he took to Instagram to reveal he was attempting to ice a cake with his non-dominant hand. “Family time is the BEST time! Doing it all over again, left handed..” the celebrity baker captioned his October 3 post. In the happy snaps of his family, Buddy’s sons Buddy Jr., 16 and Marco, 13, and daughter Sofia, 17, were seen frosting their own cakes. His wife Lisa was also seen smiling behind her husband.

Fans were quick to show their support for the reality TV star, who suffered nerve, tendon and muscle damage. “So glad to see you getting back into the groove. The talent does not exist in only one hand,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Never retreat never surrender. Rock on brother.” Buddy first revealed he had suffered a hand injury when he shared a snap to Instagram of himself in a hospital bed with his right arm heavily bandaged.

“I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago…What do you think of my new accessory,” the New Jersey based baker wrote in the caption, while he looked at the camera with pained and sad expression. He was wearing a hospital gown and had an IV drip attached to his left hand.

The scary accident occurred on September 20 while Buddy was trying to fix a pinsetter in the bowling alley inside of his family’s home. “There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but turned into a terrible accident,” his rep told PEOPLE. “After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit. Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2″ metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.” Here’s hoping he has a speedy recovery!