’16 & Pregnant’ Preview: Madisen Shares Her Birthing Fears — Watch The 1st 6 Minutes Of Premiere

’16 & Pregnant’ — the popular MTV series that first launched in 2009 — is returning for a new season on Oct. 6, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the first six minutes of the premiere.

MTV is bringing back the iconic series 16 and Pregnant, which launched over a decade ago and helped to reduce teen pregnancy to record lows, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. The new season — its sixth overall — will premiere on Oct. 6, and even though it’s still a few days away, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY obtained the first six minutes to the series’ newest episode. This is also the same series that launched Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and more, so we’re very excited to meet this new round of young moms-to-be.

Meet Madisen. Raised by her single dad in small-town Arkansas, she’s an outspoken high school cheerleader dating football player Christian. She’s 16 years old… and she’s pregnant. She’ll also be the sole focus of the first episode this season, as each episode throughout the season typically follows one girl and tells her story.

MTV also provided us the logline for the premiere episode and it goes as follows: “Madisen is a sweet but sassy 16-year-old living in Arkansas. Her mom’s been out of the picture for years and she’s been raised by her single dad Nick. It’s been the two of them against the world for as long as she can remember… until her boyfriend Christian entered the picture. She never expected to get pregnant at 15. Now that she’s got a baby on the way, she’s pushing Christian to be at least half the dad her father is.”

Want more drama? 16 & Pregnant, which first premiered on June 11, 2009 and last aired on July 28, 2014, will air new episodes on Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.