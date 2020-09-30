‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: An Oscar Nominee Is Revealed As The Gremlin After He Goes Rogue

Group B hit the stage during the Sept. 30 episode of ‘The Masked Singer.’ The Gremlin decided to break rank and do something no masked singer has ever done before — unmask himself!

Group B makes their debut during the Sept. 30 episode of The Masked Singer. This week, the Crocodile, Baby Alien, Seahorse, Whatchamacallit, Serpent, and the Gremlin perform. The first masked singer to hit the stage is the Crocodile. The Crocodile says he grew up in Hollywood surrounded by “heartache and instability.” The clue package features an Italian flag and Las Vegas vibes.

The Crocodile rocks out to “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi. Nicole Scherzinger is “so impressed” with the Crocodile. He adds that he’s had to have “tough skin my whole life.” Ken Jeong guesses Jon Hamm, while Nicole thinks the Crocodile could be Nick Lachey. Robin Thicke is also getting a boy bander vibe, and thinks he may be Donnie Wahlberg! Jenny McCarthy doesn’t deny it!

Next up is the Baby Alien. This is the first character to have a moving mouth. The Baby Alien is ready for a “rebirth” after being “stuck in second gear for a while.” He was once in a theater every week and mentions the Tony Awards, but he’s since become a “second thought.” The Baby Alien sings “Faith” by George Michael. He tells Nicole and Jenny that he is a big fan of them. Jenny guesses Ralph Macchio because of the karate clue. Nicole throws out David Schwimmer’s name, while Ken picks Freddie Prinze Jr.

The glamorous seahorse performs after the Baby Alien. She admits she’s been “trapped by insecurities and shyness.” Her clue package has a whole western vibe. She’s ready to show off the “dauntless diva within.” The Seahorse belts out Rihanna’s “Only Girl (In The World.” Nicole thinks we may be “looking at the winner.” The guesses include Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, and Bebe Rexha.

The Masked Singer introduces us to the Whatchamacallit, and he’s very hairy. He says that “people think I’m a shy guy,” and he’s “let others absorb my spotlight.” He also drops a Dancing With the Stars hint. He sings “I Wish” by Skee-Lo. Nicole guesses Swizz Beatz, while Ken goes with Damian Lillard. Robin throws out Tyler, The Creator.

The Serpent hits the stage after the Whatchamacallit. He’s interested in musicology and medicine. He’s also been a troublemaker in the past, but his dad saved him. He croons “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers. The guesses for the Serpent include John Legend, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr.

The final masked singer to perform is the Gremlin. He says he’s a “true romantic,” but he’s also a badass. He adores all animals and loves to cook. He sings “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. After the performance, he reveals that the song was sung by “one of my best friends.” The guesses are Jerry Lee Lewis, Mickey Rourke, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Before the elimination, the Gremlin decides right then and there that he’s ready to take his mask off because it’s too hot! The Gremlin is revealed as… MICKEY ROURKE!