‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Briana DeJesus Confronts Luis After She Tests Positive For Chlamydia

Briana DeJesus said ‘sorry’ wasn’t good enough for her during the Sept. 29 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ — after Luis gave her an STI.

One week after learning she contracted chlamydia from ex-boyfriend Luis, Briana DeJesus finally confronted him during the Sept. 29 episode of Teen Mom 2. Briana couldn’t believe that she let her guard down with him again, only to get hurt in the end, but alas, that’s what she did. So now she has to deal with the consequences.

Not to mention — Briana’s mom, Roxanne, also said she was done being “friendly” with Luis because he’s just a “toxic” person for being so reckless, so Briana was dealing with a lot from all sides, following her decision to have unprotected sex with Luis. And this week, she told him that saying “sorry” wasn’t enough to make things better.

However, she was also afraid that if she acted like a “bitch” towards him, he’d go MIA again, and their daughter, Stella, would be the one who suffers. He denied that would happen though and told her that he’d prove her wrong this time around.

Meanwhile, Jade Cline scrambled to come up with a new game plan after she learned that her parents and Sean lost their jobs. Jade’s grandmother decided to sell the restaurant they all worked at, so after everyone discovered they’d be left jobless. But Jade forged ahead with her plan to open her own salon in hopes of helping everyone financially in the not too distant future.

Later, Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera went to counseling together, so they could try and be better parents for their son, Isaac. She didn’t like how Jo would ignore Isaac’s sports events so they could have family time, while he didn’t love that she’d have random friends babysit for her from time to time. In the end, though, they realized they both have the same goals for Isaac — they just need to work better at compromising for one another.

Finally, Chelsea Houska‘s daughter Aubree decided to go to the Father/Daughter dance with Cole DeBoer. Therefore, she chose not to invite her biological father, Adam Lind. And Jeremy Calvert helped Leah Messer by babysitting Gracie, when Leah needed to take Ali to a doctor’s appointment.

