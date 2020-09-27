Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

‘Bless The Harts’ Creator Reveals Season 2 Scoop & Doesn’t Rule Out A Jenny & Wayne Marriage

Bless The Harts
FOX
BLESS THE HARTS: Joining the return of Animation Domination on Sunday, Sept. 29 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) is BLESS THE HARTS, the all-new animated comedy that follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter. L-R: Betty (Maya Rudolph), Wayne (Ike Barinholtz), Violet (Jillian Bell) and Jenny (Kristen Wiig). BLESS THE HARTS ™ and © 2019 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CR: FOX
BLESS THE HARTS: When money gets tight, Jenny takes on an undesirable second job to help fund Violet’s art school tuition in the “Can’t Get There From Here” episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Oct. 6 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. BLESS THE HARTS ™ and © 2019 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CR: FOX
BLESS THE HARTS: Violet accompanies Betty to visit a blast from the past that does not go as planned in the “Jenny Unfiltered” episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Oct. 13 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voice BLESS THE HARTS ™ and © 2019 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CR: FOX
BLESS THE HARTS: When money gets tight, Wayne and Jenny think up different plans to help fund Violet’s art school tuition in the “Can’t Get There From Here” episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Oct. 6 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. BLESS THE HARTS ™ and © 2019 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CR: FOX View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Entertainment Director

‘Bless The Harts’ returns for season 2 on Sept. 27. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the creator about what’s ahead, a new guest star, and more.

The Harts are back with more shenanigans in season 2. HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from creator Emily Spivey about what’s coming up for Jenny, Betty, Violet, Wayne, and even Jesus on Bless The Harts. She teased that the show “picks up with just a core story with Jenny and Betty and Violet. It’s the summertime, but Violet’s been sneaking off every day. Jenny and Betty are really worried that she’s sort of growing up too fast and about to engage in the naughty childhood behavior that they engaged in. They get really suspicious and start following her around. We start with some just core family stories that are personal and funny and relatable, hopefully.”

At the end of last season, Jenny and Wayne almost got married but ended up chickening out at the last second. Despite no marriage, they’re still going strong in season 2. “They’re still very much involved and very much partners in raising Violet,” Emily said. “The one thing we had fun this coming season with was exploring Wayne being a father and being on his own with Violet more and how she takes advantage of his sweet nature and the mischievous side of violet. That’s really funny. She and Wayne are really funny together. We’re just continuing to explore all the different facets of their untraditional relationship as a sort of non-traditional family.”

Bless The Harts
A scene from ‘Bless The Harts’ season 2. (FOX)

As far as Jenny and Wayne getting officially married in the future, Emily is keeping an open mind. “I think we’ll see where it goes. But for some reason, I think Jenny is just allergic to getting married,” she told HollywoodLife. “I think she is so codependent with Betty. I feel like Wayne could definitely wrap his head around it, but Betty and the girls maybe not. But we’ll see. I mean, I think that could be really fun.”

Season 2 will feature a number of guest stars, including Christopher Meloni. He’ll be playing a detective in the show, a nod to his past on Law & Order: SVU. “He was so funny,” Emily said about Christopher. “We laughed so hard. I just watched the animatic for the episode he’s in. He’s so funny. He should do a lot more comedy. He has the funniest voice and immediately got all the nuances of this little part and just knocked it out of the water. We’re probably going to have him come back.”

Bless The Harts
Violet, Betty, Jenny, and Wayne of ‘Bless The Harts. (FOX)

Jesus will also be coming back in season 2, and Emily has big plans for him. “He’s going to come out into the world a little bit more,” Emily teased. “There might be another character that sees him other than Jenny.” Bless The Harts season 2 airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on FOX.