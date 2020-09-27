Antonio Banderas, 60, & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, 38, Hold Hands During Romantic Outing In Madrid

Love in the air! Antonio Banderas was spotted with GF Nicole Kimpel in Madrid, Spain. The 38-year-old accessorized with a Chanel bag and designer jewelry for the outing.

Antonio Banderas, 60, and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, 38, are still going strong! The couple looked so in love as they held hands on a romantic stroll in Madrid, Spain on Saturday, Sept. 26. Nicole — who is an investment advisor from Holland — wore a bright red blazer, black skinny pants and sneakers for the outing. She added several designer accessories, including a black Chanel purse and $4,100 gold Alhambra bracelet by Van, Cleef & Arpels.

She appeared to do some shopping on the outing, as she held onto a small beige shopping bag from American designer Michael Kors. The Mask of Zorro star echoed Nicole’s casual style, opting to wear jeans, a navy blue-t-shirt, leather jacket and white sneakers. Both Nicole and Antonio rocked black face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, and Nicole also appeared to have a pair of sunglasses handy. Notably, Antonio confirmed he contracted the virus in August and celebrated his 60th birthday in quarantine.

Antonio and Nicole began dating in 2014, shortly after his split from ex-wife Melanie Griffith, 63, whom he he shares daughter Stella Banderas, 24, with. Antonio and Nicole are often spotted attending glamorous red carpet events like the Oscars, Golden Globes and Cannes Film Festival — but he’s previously admitted they’re homebodies at heart. “[Our favorite thing to do] is exactly the opposite of what we have done today,” he said at an Emmy after party for FOX in 2018. “Basically it’s reading books, doing exercise, we’re [into visiting] family these days,” he confessed.

Last year, Antonio opened up about his 2017 heart attack and why he credits Nicole for saving his life. “The night before that I had this event, my girlfriend, she had a headache and we didn’t have anything in the house. So she went out to buy something, a pain killer or whatever,” he explained to Jimmy Kimmel. At the time, Antonio was taken to St. Peter’s Hospital just outside of London, England.

“The next morning, when I started having the symptoms and I clearly knew what was going on, she put one of those aspirins inside of my tongue and that saved my life,” the actor said. “So I had a second chance, and some stuff changed in my life, since then.”