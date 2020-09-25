Kim Kardashian, Olivia Culpo & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

Fall is officially in session & some of our fave stars have been embracing the chillier weather in stylish outfits & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the week!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With summer officially over, fall has arrived and with the new season comes brand new outfits. The stars have been gearing up for the chillier weather by rocking jeans, jackets, and sweaters in seriously chic ways. From Kim Kardashian to Olivia Culpo, we rounded up all the best dressed celebrities of the week.

Kim Kardashian

Kim, 39, looked fabulous when she was out in LA on Sept. 22 when she rocked a high-waisted form-fitting black leather midi skirt with a silky snakeskin top tucked in. She added a pop of color to her outfit with a long turquoise leather trench coat and accessorized with a pair of Yeezy Season 8 PVC Wedge Thong Sandals and a Hermes Kelly Pochette Bag. We loved her hairstyle which was half-up half-down with her ends flipped up – super retro!

Olivia Culpo

Olivia, 28, looked better than ever when she was out in Santa Monica on Sept. 19 rocking a casual but chic outfit. She threw on a pair of fitted light wash Ksubi x Kendall Playback Ripped Straight-Leg Jeans with a white The Frankie Shop Eva Padded Muscle Tee tucked in. She accentuated her tiny waist with a Khaite Bambi Belt in Brown, a pair of Bottega Veneta Square Toe Sandals, Bottega Veneta Chain Cassette Bag, Paco Rabbane Hanging Hoop Earrings, and a Cartier Gold Panthere De Cartier Watch.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie, 22, stepped out in LA on Sept. 22 when she threw on a loose-fitting Voter Tee in Grey which she tucked into a pair of fitted high-waisted Levi’s High Loose Trainwreck Jeans. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of Cartier Love Earrings, a Masqd Leopard Mask, a Goyard Goyardine Saint Michel Key Holder, The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots, and a pair of Dior Inside out 2 Geometric Sunglasses.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, 23, was out in New York City on Sept. 21 wearing an oversized white button-down blouse with a bright orange Marc Jacobs Crazy Daisy Vest on top. She styled the look with a pair of super oversized jeans, a plaid green blazer, a Masqd Oatmeal Face Mask, a Jacquie Aiche Smooth Gold Dome Ring, Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Croissant Bag, and a pair of Off-White X Air Jordan 1 Sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin, 23, looked fabulous when she stepped out to eat in LA on Sept. 21. The model donned a pair of high-waisted dark wash fitted Levi’s 501 Jeans with a black turtleneck Y’s Yohji Yamamoto Cropped Cable Knit Jumper. She topped her look off with an Akings First Aid Face Mask, a Saint Laurent Vicky Camera Bag, Alexander Wang Satin Vanna Boots, and her go-to Jennifer Fisher Mini Samira Hoop Earrings.

Emma Roberts

Mother-to-be, Emma Roberts, 29, loves rocking feminine mini dresses and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in Los Feliz on Sept. 19. She threw on a brown patterned A-line Zara Printed Mini Dress with a pair of black lace-up platform boots, Vuarnet District 2003 Cat-Eye Frame Sunglasses, an Ahida Correale the Oh Hey Mask, and a Celine Medium C Bag.