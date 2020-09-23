Kim Cattrall Admits She Has ‘No Regrets’ For Slamming Sarah Jessica Parker In ’SATC’ Feud

‘Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall isn’t interested in fixing her relationship with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker after the pair’s years-long feud.

Former Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, and Kim Cattrall, 64, have been embroiled in a public feud for more than a decade. Although they portrayed BFFs on the iconic early 2000s HBO series, the pair were far from pals, which Kim has reminded fans on many occasions. Nevertheless, the Filthy Rich star revealed she has nothing else to say about their feud in a September 21 Los Angeles Times article titled, “Kim Cattrall is done talking about Sarah Jessica Parker”.

“Everything is on Google. So, I encourage you to Google it about anything that I’ve said,” the actress explained. “I feel that that was then, and when I look at what’s going on around me, I just don’t have any regrets.” Rumors that the duo weren’t as chummy as their on-screen counterparts came to light in 2017, when Kim told British TV host Piers Morgan that they were “never really friends”. However, things came to a head in 2018 when the Canadian-born star put Sarah on blast after she offered her condolences following the death of Kim’s brother.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “My Mom asked me today, ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

A source close to the actress turned fashion designer told HollywoodLife that she was “shocked” by Kim’s comments. “Sarah is just going to leave Kim well alone, she realizes that there’s just no point in any further communication—especially publicly,” the insider told us in 2018. “Sarah was really shocked by Kim’s reaction, but she’s marking it down to raw emotions during a difficult time. Sarah certainly won’t be reaching out with an olive branch ever again, that was her final attempt.”