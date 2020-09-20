Rebel Wilson’s Hairstylist Tells You How to Get Her New Layered Cut, Fringed Bangs & Color

Rebel Wilson looks better than ever with her fresh locks & amazing weight loss! Her hairstylist Nicole Leal revealed EXCLUSIVELY how she created the actress’ new look.

Rebel Wilson, 40, is looking better than ever since her 40Lb. weight loss — but now, the actress is taking her “year of health” a step further: the star recently debuted a fresh cut and color to compliment her new body! “Her cut and color could best be described as effortless, posh and versatile,” Rebel’s hairstylist Nicole Leal of Powder and Bloom, which is located inside Allbright West Hollywood, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Sept. 19.

The actress’ shorter and brighter ‘do is all about amplifying Rebel’s best facial features. “[I did a] single process color and a few highlights for dimension,” Nicole explained, breaking down exactly how she achieved her blonde highlights. “For her single base color I use Wella Highlift and Blondor Lightener for her highlights in foils. To lock in her color, I used 9V from Milbon and it adds lots of shine.” Nicole also broke down she achieved her stylish cut. “Her haircut is achieved by creating a long layer guide and using a sliding technique to create movement without over layering her hair. Her fringe is maintained by a point cutting technique,” she said.

Getting a new look can be kind of challenging and take up a lot of time, but Nicole was able to get the busy star in and out of the chair while focusing on showcasing the right features. “[The] whole process takes about two hours,” Nicole added. “I love to bring out her eyes so that’s why I always think she looks so great with a fringe of any length.”

Rebel has been documenting her weight loss journey for fans on social media since the beginning of 2020. The Australian beauty even recently took to Instagram to thank everyone for cheering her on while giving an update. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself “hmmmm…better not” and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg’s to go until I hit my goal – hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x.”

Since Rebel is close to hitting her goal, Nicole already has ideas in mind for what she wants to do next to her client. From the sounds of things, Rebel is feeling just as good on the inside as she looks on the outside! “I would love to give her super long extensions,” Nicole said. “Maybe next year for her birthday. Confidence is what frames her face and her hair just enhances that.”