‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ Lineup: Full Schedule Of Lifetime’s 30 Christmas Movies
Lifetime is bringing the holiday cheer once again with its annual ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ event. This year, Lifetime is making history with so many diverse and inclusive films. The full schedule is packed with incredible festive films!
The holiday season is right around the corner, and Lifetime has unveiled its largest holiday movie slate ever with its 2020 It’s A Wonderful Lifetime schedule. The holiday event kicks off Oct. 23 and continues through Dec. 25. Lifetime will premiere 30 new movies this year and have over 1,200 hours of programming.
Many of your favorite stars will be appearing in Lifetime’s new Christmas movies, including Kelly Rowland, Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, Vanessa Lachey, Jason Priestley, Ali Stroker, Jacky Lai, Jana Kramer, and more. Lifetime continues to be a place where diverse storytelling and inclusivity is a focus. The Christmas Setup is the network’s first holiday movie with an LGBTQ romance at the center. A Sugar & Spice Holiday is Lifetime’s first holiday movie centered on a Chinese-American family, while Christmas Ever After features a lead actor with a disability. A Welcome Home Christmas will be Lifetime’s first movie centered on a military vet. See the full schedule below.
October 23 — 8 p.m.
Christmas on Ice
Starring Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper, Caroline Portu, Will Lyman, Meara Mahoney Gross
October 24 — 8 p.m.
Christmas Unwrapped
Starring Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini, Cheryl Ladd, from executive producer Tiffany Haddish
October 25 — 8 p.m.
Forever Christmas
Starring Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell, Matthew Anderson, Jill Morrison
October 30 — 8 p.m.
A Crafty Christmas Romance
Starring Nicola Posener and Bradford B. Johnson
October 31 — 8 p.m.
Candy Cane Christmas
Starring Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé, Trudy Weiss, Benedicte Belizaire
November 1 — 8 p.m.
The Christmas Aunt
Starring Keshia Knight Pulliam and Jarod Joseph
November 6 — 8 p.m.
The Christmas Yule Blog
Starring Sara Canning and Zak Santiago
November 7 — 8 p.m.
A Welcome Home Christmas
Starring Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Tim Reid, Charlene Tilton, Craig Morgan
(Repeats on Veteran’s Day, November 11)
November 8 — 8 p.m.
A Very Charming Christmas Town
Starring Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott, Kelley Jakle, Jo Marie Payton, Tracey E. Bregman
November 13 — 8 p.m.
Christmas on the Vine
Starring Julianna Guill, Jon Corr, Meredith Baxter
November 14 — 8 p.m.
Christmas on Wheels
Starring Tiya Sircar and Michael Xavier
November 15 — 8 p.m.
The Christmas Edition
Starring Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond, Aloma Wright
November 20 — 8 p.m.
A Taste of Christmas
Starring Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini, Nia Vardalos, Andrew Brodeur, Emma Myers
November 21 — 8 p.m.
Feliz NaviDAD
Starring Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, Paulina Chavez, Marycarmen Lopez
Directed by Melissa Joan Hart
November 22 — 8 p.m.
Homemade Christmas
Starring Michelle Argyris and Travis Nelson
November 27 — 8 p.m.
Dear Christmas
Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince, Nicky Whelan, with cameos by Jamie & Doug Hehner, Hilarie Burton, Antwon Tanner
November 28 — 8 p.m.
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding
Starring Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, Nathan Witte, Chris Shields
November 29 — 8 p.m.
People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
Starring Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin, Patrick Duffy, Polly Draper
November 30 — 8 p.m.
The Christmas Listing
Starring Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns, Greg Evigan, Rachel O’Connell, Susan Chambers
December 4 — 8 p.m.
Spotlight on Christmas
Starring Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck Jr., Janet Kidder, Lia Franklin, Andrew McIlroy
December 5 — 8 p.m.
Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve
Starring Kyla Pratt and Brooks Darnell
December 6 — 8 p.m.
Christmas Ever After
Starring Ali Stroker and Daniel di Tomasso
December 7 — 8 p.m.
The Santa Squad
Starring Rebecca Dalton and Aaron Ashmore
December 11 — 8 p.m.
Inn Love by Christmas
Starring Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch, Art Hindle, Jayne Eastwood
December 12 — 8 p.m.
The Christmas Setup
Starring Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong, Chad Connell
December 13 — 8 p.m.
A Sugar & Spice Holiday
Starring Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux, Tzi Ma
December 14 — 8 p.m.
Lonestar Christmas
Starring Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini, Brent Strait, Colleen Wheeler, Lina Renna, Emma Oliver, BJ Harrison
December 18 — 8 p.m.
Christmas on the Menu
Starring Kim Shaw, Clayton James, Cynthia Gibb, Jesse Kove, Michael Steger, Shanica Knowles
December 19 — 8 p.m.
A Christmas Exchange
Starring Laura Vandervoort and Rainbow Sun Francks
December 20 — 8 p.m.
A Christmas Break
Starring Cindy Sampson and Steve Byers
Lifetime is getting into the holiday spirit with 10 weeks of holiday programming. Gather around the TV, grab your cocoa, and get ready to enjoy the wonders of It’s A Wonderful Lifetime.