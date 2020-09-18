‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ Lineup: Full Schedule Of Lifetime’s 30 Christmas Movies

Lifetime is bringing the holiday cheer once again with its annual ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ event. This year, Lifetime is making history with so many diverse and inclusive films. The full schedule is packed with incredible festive films!

The holiday season is right around the corner, and Lifetime has unveiled its largest holiday movie slate ever with its 2020 It’s A Wonderful Lifetime schedule. The holiday event kicks off Oct. 23 and continues through Dec. 25. Lifetime will premiere 30 new movies this year and have over 1,200 hours of programming.

Many of your favorite stars will be appearing in Lifetime’s new Christmas movies, including Kelly Rowland, Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, Vanessa Lachey, Jason Priestley, Ali Stroker, Jacky Lai, Jana Kramer, and more. Lifetime continues to be a place where diverse storytelling and inclusivity is a focus. The Christmas Setup is the network’s first holiday movie with an LGBTQ romance at the center. A Sugar & Spice Holiday is Lifetime’s first holiday movie centered on a Chinese-American family, while Christmas Ever After features a lead actor with a disability. A Welcome Home Christmas will be Lifetime’s first movie centered on a military vet. See the full schedule below.

October 23 — 8 p.m.

Christmas on Ice

Starring Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper, Caroline Portu, Will Lyman, Meara Mahoney Gross



October 24 — 8 p.m.

Christmas Unwrapped

Starring Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini, Cheryl Ladd, from executive producer Tiffany Haddish

October 25 — 8 p.m.

Forever Christmas

Starring Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell, Matthew Anderson, Jill Morrison

October 30 — 8 p.m.

A Crafty Christmas Romance

Starring Nicola Posener and Bradford B. Johnson

October 31 — 8 p.m.

Candy Cane Christmas

Starring Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé, Trudy Weiss, Benedicte Belizaire

November 1 — 8 p.m.

The Christmas Aunt

Starring Keshia Knight Pulliam and Jarod Joseph

November 6 — 8 p.m.

The Christmas Yule Blog

Starring Sara Canning and Zak Santiago

November 7 — 8 p.m.

A Welcome Home Christmas

Starring Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Tim Reid, Charlene Tilton, Craig Morgan

(Repeats on Veteran’s Day, November 11)

November 8 — 8 p.m.

A Very Charming Christmas Town

Starring Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott, Kelley Jakle, Jo Marie Payton, Tracey E. Bregman

November 13 — 8 p.m.

Christmas on the Vine

Starring Julianna Guill, Jon Corr, Meredith Baxter

November 14 — 8 p.m.

Christmas on Wheels

Starring Tiya Sircar and Michael Xavier

November 15 — 8 p.m.

The Christmas Edition

Starring Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond, Aloma Wright

November 20 — 8 p.m.

A Taste of Christmas

Starring Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini, Nia Vardalos, Andrew Brodeur, Emma Myers

November 21 — 8 p.m.

Feliz NaviDAD

Starring Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, Paulina Chavez, Marycarmen Lopez

Directed by Melissa Joan Hart

November 22 — 8 p.m.

Homemade Christmas

Starring Michelle Argyris and Travis Nelson

November 27 — 8 p.m.

Dear Christmas

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince, Nicky Whelan, with cameos by Jamie & Doug Hehner, Hilarie Burton, Antwon Tanner

November 28 — 8 p.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

Starring Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, Nathan Witte, Chris Shields

November 29 — 8 p.m.

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

Starring Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin, Patrick Duffy, Polly Draper

November 30 — 8 p.m.

The Christmas Listing

Starring Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns, Greg Evigan, Rachel O’Connell, Susan Chambers

December 4 — 8 p.m.

Spotlight on Christmas

Starring Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck Jr., Janet Kidder, Lia Franklin, Andrew McIlroy

December 5 — 8 p.m.

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve

Starring Kyla Pratt and Brooks Darnell

December 6 — 8 p.m.

Christmas Ever After

Starring Ali Stroker and Daniel di Tomasso

December 7 — 8 p.m.

The Santa Squad

Starring Rebecca Dalton and Aaron Ashmore

December 11 — 8 p.m.

Inn Love by Christmas

Starring Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch, Art Hindle, Jayne Eastwood

December 12 — 8 p.m.

The Christmas Setup

Starring Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong, Chad Connell

December 13 — 8 p.m.

A Sugar & Spice Holiday

Starring Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux, Tzi Ma

December 14 — 8 p.m.

Lonestar Christmas

Starring Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini, Brent Strait, Colleen Wheeler, Lina Renna, Emma Oliver, BJ Harrison

December 18 — 8 p.m.

Christmas on the Menu

Starring Kim Shaw, Clayton James, Cynthia Gibb, Jesse Kove, Michael Steger, Shanica Knowles

December 19 — 8 p.m.

A Christmas Exchange

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Rainbow Sun Francks

December 20 — 8 p.m.

A Christmas Break

Starring Cindy Sampson and Steve Byers

Lifetime is getting into the holiday spirit with 10 weeks of holiday programming. Gather around the TV, grab your cocoa, and get ready to enjoy the wonders of It’s A Wonderful Lifetime.