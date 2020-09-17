Amy Dorris: 5 Things To Know About Former Model Accusing Trump Of Sexual Assault

President Donald Trump, who has faced sexual misconduct allegations from more than 20 women, is facing a new accusation from model Amy Dorris dating back to 1997.

Donald Trump is facing yet another allegation of sexual misconduct. Former model Amy Dorris has come forward more than 20 years after the President allegedly assaulted her during the 1997 US Open — Trump denies the allegations. The 48-year-old said she felt “sick” and “violated” after the incident in his VIP box, she told The Guardian in a September 14 interview. She claimed that Trump attempted to forcibly kiss and grope her outside the bathroom of his VIP box at the tennis tournament, held in New York City in September of 1997. Here are 5 things to know about Amy.

1. Amy claimed Trump tried to put his “tongue down [her] throat”. She told The Guardian, “He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” she explained, adding that she told him to stop. “I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it.” She also described his grip around her as “tentacle-like” adding, “I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

2. She was visiting New York with her then boyfriend. Amy, who was 24 at the time, was visiting the city with her then-boyfriend Jason Binn. He introduced her to Trump, and the couple attended events with him around New York City that month. The outlet confirmed that Amy had told both a friend and her mother about the incident — both of whom corroborated the alleged facts — however she couldn’t remember whether she had told Jason about the alleged assault.

3. Trump has denied the accusation. The president’s attorneys said Amy, “never raised the allegations with a law enforcement agency or to Trump, and said the timing of the claims so close to the November presidential election suggested they might be politically motivated.” His lawyers also told the news outlet that her then-boyfriend Jason did not have any memory of the alleged assault.

4. She considered coming forward in 2016. Amy said she had thought about speaking out in 2016 but decided not to out of fear of potential backlash. “Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want,” she said, referencing her twin daughters.

5. Amy now lives in Florida. After a career as a model and actress, working in New York and Chicago, and appearing in small roles on shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, she settled down in Florida. Amy now lives there with her husband and twin daughters.