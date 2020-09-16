‘House Of Payne’s Keshia Knight Pulliam Teases Miranda & Calvin’s Future Amid Divorce Drama

Keshia Knight Pulliam is back as Miranda Payne in the ‘House of Payne’ revival. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Keshia about Miranda and Calvin’s relationship, reuniting with her ‘House of Payne’ family, and more.

The beloved sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne is back on Wednesday nights, and it feels so right. The Paynes have returned with plenty of laughs and drama for us all to enjoy. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Keshia Knight Pulliam, who plays Miranda Payne, about how her character has changed since the show originally ended in 2012.

“Not to give too much away, but when the show left off I was asking Calvin for a divorce, so it’s going to just follow that whole trajectory,” Keshia told HollywoodLife. “Will we get divorced or will we figure it out? How are we handling co-parenting and just this new stage in our relationship and in life? It’s definitely going to be interesting.”

Keshia admitted that it was “really exciting” to get the call that Tyler Perry wanted to revive the show and bring it back for a ninth season. It was like a family reunion. “Working with all the cast and crew on House of Payne is definitely like family, so when we got the call we were all excited to come back together,” Keshia continued. “The magic is with all of us being there, and it was a lot of fun. We were all there for the grand opening of the new Tyler Perry studio. Getting to come back and having worked with the old studio and now working at the new one, it’s great to be a part of the family and the legacy that is Tyler Perry Studios.”

House of Payne returned for season 9 on Sept. 2. Things have changed since the show ended in 2012, but the core of the show remains the same. “You can feel our chemistry. You can feel the genuine love that we share in terms of the cast, and that hasn’t changed,” Keshia said.

The series airs back-to-back episodes Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on BET. LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis, Allen Payne, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, China Anne McClain, and Lance Gross are all back for season 9.