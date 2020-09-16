Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Denounces Anti-Maskers Who Blared His Music For ‘Moronic Cause’

Dee Snider blasted anti-maskers who invaded a Target in Florida while blasting ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It,’ saying that he would never support anyone using his song for such a ‘moronic cause.’

Dee Snider is… not gonna take it. The Twisted Sister frontman, 65, lashed out on Twitter when he saw a video of anti-maskers storming a Target store while blasting the band’s iconic song. “No… these selfish a**holes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cutthesh*t,” he tweeted on September 16. In the video in question, the protesters are marching down an aisle at Target while yelling, “Take it off! Take off your masks!”

No…these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020

A protester is playing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” on his phone as Target shoppers attempt to back away. At least one person in the group is wearing a Make America Great Again hat. The anti-mask demonstration happened in Florida, where COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing thanks to inaction by the governor. An estimated 671,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida as of September 16, according to the CDC; nearly 13,000 people have died from the disease.

In total, over 196,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States. And yet, people like the Target protesters refuse to do something as simple as wear a mask. The bungling of the COVID-19 crisis hits close to home for Dee. His 23-year-old daughter, Cheyenne, was “stranded” in Peru by herself in March after the country issued a 15-day border closure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He begged the US to do something to get his girl home.

“I am seriously frustrated — and it’s frightening,” he told Page Six at the time. He revealed that he had even reached out to the US military and the US embassy in Peru to get Cheyenne home. Amid the struggle, Dee called out President Donald Trump, his former friend and Celebrity Apprentice boss for his “mockery” of a pandemic response. In fact, he would rather “vote for a baked potato” than see another four years of Trump in the White House.