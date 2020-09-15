‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Gets A Shocking Phone Call & Briana DeJesus Takes An STI Test

Kailyn Lowry was left stunned when she received a surprising phone call during the Sept. 15 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

Kailyn Lowry was put through the wringer during the Sept. 15 episode of Teen Mom 2. It all started when she arrived in San Diego for work and discovered that both her sister’s mom, and her grandmother had passed away. And to make matters worse, Kailyn received some startling text messages from Isaac‘s dad, Jo Rivera, that made her question the state of their co-parenting relationship.

Apparently going to the funerals in Texas “caused a big fight” between she and Jo because Kailyn’s friend Rachel watched the boys while she went, and he wasn’t happy with the fact that a non-family member watched Isaac. He texted her “horrible things”, Kailyn told her friend, which made her break down in tears. He eventually apologized, but Kailyn said she still felt uneasy about everything.

Kailyn gets heartbreaking news—and some texts she gets from Jo make matters worse on Tuesday’s #TeenMom2. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zADbydGXWa — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 13, 2020

Later, while she was recording a few podcasts, Jo texted Kailyn and asked if she’d go to a counseling session with him and she agreed. Then, when she and her podcast co-host were talking to a psychic medium, the medium told Kailyn that even though she’s estranged from her mother, her mom cares deeply about her. And that made Kailyn cry.

So when Kailyn later got a phone call from her mom — out of the blue — after being estranged for a great length of time, she couldn’t believe it.

Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus finally went and got tested for STIs after sleeping with Luis. She was later told it would be a while before she would get the results, so she chose to focus on her kids in the meantime. Luis tagged along for a gymnastics event for Nova, so he could help Briana take care of Stella, and while they were away, he and Briana had sex again.

Tomorrow night on #TeenMom2, @xobrianadej decides to get tested after hooking up with Luis. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/wuMl5N49O0 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 14, 2020

Later, Jade Cline‘s mom asked if she could crash at her house for a few weeks, and Jade reluctantly agreed. But after her mom didn’t appear to be helping with Kloie, Jade regretted her decision.

Finally, Chelsea Houska took Aubree out for a mother-daughter day, where they decorated cookies, and Leah Messer went with her pregnant sister Victoria to visit Victoria’s boyfriend in Costa Rica.

