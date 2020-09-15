Kyle Richards Lashes Out At Camille Grammer After She Disses Teddi Mellencamp: ‘Get A Life’

Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer got into nasty feud on Twitter after the latter threw a jab at Kyle’s bestie and ‘RHOBH’ co-star, Teddi Mellencamp.

Camille Grammer may not be a full-time housewife on RHOBH any longer, but that hasn’t stopped her from regularly tweeting about the show and all of the drama surrounding it. And a tweet Camille posted on Sept. 15 caught the attention of OG star Kyle Richards, who didn’t like what she saw.

It all started when user @Housewiveslie tweeted about Teddi Mellencamp‘s weight loss plan controversy, saying, “@BravoTV @Andy your girl Teddi is getting exposed on Instagram for her scam starvation company. Having women starve themselves by eating 500 calories a day is unethical. If she needs a storyline next season, holding her accountable for this is a good option. #RHOBH.”

Camille, 52, then responded with a tweet saying it seems “suspect,” which prompted Kyle, 51, to clap back. “Camille, you really need to move on and get a life,” the Halloween Kills star tweeted. “Teddi has helped so many people and changed their lives. What are you doing everyday? Tweeting about RHOBH?”

Kyle then took another jab at Camille and said, “You befriend whoever you think will get you a [diamond]. Talk about a mean girl.” Camille fired back and asked, “Brandi never lies, Kyle?”, referencing all of the Season 10 drama between Brandi Glanville and her alleged affair with Denise Richards, to which Kyle replied, “Camille why are you so angry? You weren’t even involved with this”.

I don't make those decisions but she has burned every bridge so… — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) September 15, 2020

As the two women continued fighting on Twitter, a fan begged them to “bring this energy” to the show for Season 11, but Kyle was quick to say that Camille “won’t be there” next season because she “burned every bridge” that would lead to that possibility.

Want more drama? The third and final part of the RHOBH reunion airs tomorrow, Sept. 16, at 9pm on Bravo.