Jamie Miller Delivers An Energetic Version of Maroon 5’s ‘Sunday Morning: ‘It’s Just The Perfect Song To Sing’

After putting the ‘City That Never Sleeps’ to bed, rising music star Jamie Miller vibes out with a cover of Maroon 5’s ‘Sunday Morning,’ and he explains to HL EXCLUSIVELY why he thinks it’s the ‘perfect’ song for performers.

Sixteen years after Maroon 5 released “Sunday Morning,” Jamie Miller has given his own take on the pop-rock band’s modern classic. The up-and-coming singer, who has been building a buzz since releasing his debut single in July, has given the contemporary classic a bit of the 2020 treatment. In the video, Jamie delivers a faithful interpretation of the track, while also showcasing his natural charisma and charm. Like a nice warm cup of coffee on the morning after Saturday night rager, Jamie’s “Sunday Morning” perks you right up.

“Sunday Morning” is the fourth single from Maroon 5’s debut album, Songs About Jane. While it didn’t reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 like the previous two cuts – “This Love” and “She Will Be Loved” – it did peak at No. 31, giving the band its fourth consecutive Top 40 hit. The track also has a certain appeal over the rest of the Maroon 5 catalog. “I think “Sunday Morning” is just the perfect song for someone who loves to sing,” Jamie tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The groove in it allows you to play with the melody, and it’s just an all-time feel-good tune!”

Perhaps that’s why Maroon 5 filmed the official “Sunday Morning” video at a karaoke bar? The song, as Jamie says, just begs for someone to sing along to it. When asked who’d he love to cover his song, “City that Never Sleeps,” Jamie picked perhaps the pitch-perfect person who would do his song justice. “I would say Alicia Keys,” he tells HollywoodLife. “I feel like hearing her sing “City That Never Sleeps” would be mind-blowing to me. I’ve always looked up to her in this industry, and I feel like she would absolutely kill the song both emotionally and vocally. She’s incredible.”

Perhaps Alicia can jump on the remix? Or maybe she can join him for brunch? With all this talk about “Sunday mornings,” Jamie shared with HollywoodLife his idea of a perfect Sunday. “Waking up, blasting music & making breakfast with friends! Starting the day off with a hike and just having some good vibes. Sundays are meant for chilling, but music always has to be involved.

Music is quite important for this Cardiff, Wales native. After moving to London to 18 in pursuit of his dreams, Jamie appeared on The Voice U.K., but he knew his future lay west of the Atlantic. Actually, it lay with the Atlantic – specifically, with Atlantic Records. After relocating to Los Angeles, Jamie signed a deal with Atlantic and Geaux Uptown Records, resulting in his debut, “City That Never Sleeps.” The video, released on July 24, sees him performing against a city skyline while he reflects on a relationship that didn’t end on a high note. “I lie awake in the city that never sleeps / Tryna forget about you and me / But it’s all that I can see / I lie awake in the city of broken dreams.”

For those stateside, this was the first glimpse at a shining talent. Clearly, they want to see more: the “City That Never Sleeps” video has racked up over 1.1 million views since its release.

“City That Never Sleeps” is out now.