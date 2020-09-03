And baby makes three! Congratulations to reality TV stars Evelyn and Justin Halas of ’90 Day Fiance’ who welcomed a healthy baby boy.

90 Day Fiance stars Evelyn Halas and Justin Halas are officially parents! The OG reality TV couple, who met on season two of the TLC series, announced on September 1 that they welcomed their first child together — congratulations! The new mom took to her Instagram Story to announce the birth of her healthy baby boy. “Hi everyone! #BabyHalas is here,” she captioned a sweet photo of her bub’s feet.

The Ecuador native added, “Thank you everyone for all your good wishes. I really appreciate it!” The proud parents first met at a rugby match during the 2013 World Games in Colombia. They spent just seven days together, before Justin had to return to the United States, but they had already fallen in love. They said “I do” in 2014, and announced in April 2020 that they were starting a family. “Surprise! #BabyHalas is coming!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Evelyn then opened up about conceiving her son “so fast,” when she spoke to InTouch after announcing the happy news, “I [am] 35 and [being] pregnant [at] this age is a bit more difficult, but … in my case, [it] was very easy! It was hard to believe, so the other day Justin and I went to the doctor to [get] another pregnancy test! Three tests … all positive!” she said, adding, “I never imagined that was going to happen [amid] all this madness in the world [during the coronavirus pandemic] … but we are happy with my pregnancy. I’m well, healthy and happy to see my belly grow day after day.”

The reality star kept fans up to date on Instagram, posting progress shots of her growing baby bump. “My third trimester is coming soon… but for now he is moving a lot… having some fun in mommy’s belly,” she wrote in June. Most recently, she shared an update on August 28, teasing the arrival of her mini-me with a stunning selfie. “waiting for you baby boy,” she captioned the pic. Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family!