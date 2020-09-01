‘Doubling Down With The Derricos’ Preview: Karen & Deon Seek Out A Nanny For Their 14 Kids

Karen and Deon are juggling a lot with 14 kids, so they try to find a nanny to help them out in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos.’

Karen and Deon Derrico gather all the kids together to reveal that they are going to be interviewing nannies in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 1 episode of the TLC series Doubling Down With the Derricos. Karen tells the kids if they have any questions or concerns to ask them now. Little Deonee asks her mom what a nanny is.

Karen explains to her kids that a nanny is a child care provider and a “mother’s helper.” There are 14 kids to take care of now that the triplets have been born, and Karen’s been spread a little thin lately. “Karen is a super mom and she wants to take on the world by himself,” Deon says. “But at this point with 14 children and one undergoing surgery, we know we need a nanny.”

When one of the kids asks if the nanny is going to cook sometimes, Deon immediately says no. Karen stresses that the only person that cooks in this house is Deon. Another kid says, “And mommy.” Karen isn’t so sure about that. Deon and Karen are both well aware that Karen is not the best cook. But she can make a “mean bottle!”

The couple sits down and welcomes many nanny candidates into their home. When Karen talks about her 14 kids, one nanny is absolutely stunned. “Wait a minute, did you say 14 children?” the nanny asks.

Karen and Deon are caught a little off guard. They thought this was something that definitely would have been discussed before the nanny got there. “Is this like The Brady Bunch?” the candidate continues.

“We have four sets of multiples within the 14 children,” Karen tells the nanny candidate. The candidate replies, “Oh, well, God bless you.” Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.