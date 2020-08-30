‘RHOP’ Recap: Wendy Lashes Out At Ashley For Bringing Her Baby On Their Cast Trip

Monique Samuels invited everyone to her lake house for a weekend retreat during the Aug. 30 episode of ‘RHOP’, but the ladies were not prepared for an additional guest that showed up.

Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Dr. Wendy Osefo became extremely upset during the Aug. 30 episode after she saw that her co-star, Ashley Darby, brought her baby son on their cast trip. Wendy, who claims she’s also a “new mom” after giving birth to her third child, said she had to “sacrifice” and “suffer” a lot to go on the girls’ trip, so Ashley should have done the same.

It all started when Ashley arrived at Monique Samuels‘ lake house with baby Dean and a nanny. Upon seeing them, Robyn Dixon asked “What happened?”, as she wondered why Ashley’s husband Michael wasn’t watching the baby. “No, I can’t be away from him,” Ashley said, to which Wendy replied, “Ashley… come on now.”

“Look, this is your third — don’t judge,” Robyn told Wendy, but Wendy corrected her and said she’s still a “new mom” — third child or not. “Her baby is two weeks older than mine, [too],” Wendy noted, while trying to further make the point that Ashley could have left her baby at home, just as she did with her own daughter.

Then, when everyone started talking about how much Ashley was going to “love” the nursery set up for her and Dean, Karen Huger asked Wendy why she felt the way she felt. “It’s a girls weekend,” she said, but Ashley explained that her husband “has to go to work”, so he couldn’t have watched Dean.

However, Wendy didn’t think that was a good excuse because her husband, who’s watching their three children, also works. “My husband has to go to work, too, but he spends time with the kids,” she explained before Ashley said Michael “owns his own company”. Wendy then added, “My husband is an attorney”, as they both got into a heated debate over whether or not the babies should have stayed home.

“Why is this getting so aggressive?” Monique wondered, and Ashley told Wendy to “mind your business”. But that just made things become even more heated. Ashley and Wendy kept yelling at each other and things never got resolved. They even continued yelling at each other later that evening during dinner.

In other RHOP news this week, Karen expressed her dislike for Wendy’s obsession with her sex life, so they agreed to have dinner together, following the weekend retreat. That way, they could try and get to know each other. But until that happens, Karen asked Wendy to stop talking about her. Especially when it comes to her sex life.

Meanwhile, Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard‘s friendship took a surprising turn, when Candiace finally apologized for slamming Gizelle on Twitter.

Oh and did we mention that Monique’s bird T’Challa nearly attacked Wendy just before her initial screaming match with Ashley? It was hilarious and oh so glorious. (See the clip above.)

