‘RHONY’ Recap: Ramona Singer Storms Out Of Leah’s Party After Elyse Confronts Her

Leah McSweeney hosted a party for the 15th anniversary of her brand, Married to the Mob, during the Aug. 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. And while most of the ladies were happy to celebrate their newest cast member and her ongoing success, Ramona Singer barely stayed at the party and appeared to leave less than five minutes after arriving.

Earlier in the episode, Ramona had told Luann de Lesseps why she’s no longer friends with Elyse — Ramona said she’s “not a girls’ girl”, “not a good person” and ultimately, she’s a “friend jumper” — so during the party, when Ramona refused to acknowledge Elyse, all hell broke loose.

“Are you serious? You’re going to walk away like you don’t know who I am?” Elysa asked Ramona, before telling her, “You are a duplicitous, nefarious, [inaudible] superficial bitch.” But before she could say anything else, Ramona told Elyse that she’s an “evil” woman and then she stormed out of the party.

Leah tried chasing Ramona and begged her to come back, but Ramona wouldn’t even acknowledge her requests. She kept running up the stairs and bolted out the door of the venue.

But no worries — the party didn’t need Ramona to be a success. Everyone else carried on with the event and celebrated Leah’s milestone.

Later in the episode, Dorinda Medley also celebrated her birthday and invited her ex, John, to the big bash. Some of the ladies thought it was weird, but Dorinda said he’s a part of her “family” and always will be. He seemed to appreciate that sentiment.

