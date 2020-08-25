‘Phineas & Ferb’ Star Ashley Tisdale & More Break Down The Movie’s Music: ‘The Songs Are So Good’

The newest ‘Phineas & Ferb’ movie premieres Aug. 28, and HL has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s amazing music. Ashley Tisdale admits the songs just keep getting ‘better!’

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will premiere Aug. 28 on Disney+. In the new movie, your faves Phineas, Ferb, Candace, Perry the Platypus, and the Danville gang are back together again. Phineas and Ferb set out on a journey across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who is abducted by aliens but finds utopia in a far-off planet.

Music plays a major role in the movie, as it always has in the past. “I think we’ve always treated the songs in Phineas & Ferb as kind of another character,” creator and executive producer Jeff “Swampy” Marsh says in our EXCLUSIVE video. “When they’re at their best, they’re doing their double duty, not just entertaining but really moving that emotion along.”

The movie will also take a look at the world from Candace’s perspective, which will provide some amazing musical moments. “We wanted to show what a typical day would look like for Phineas and Ferb and Candace,” creator and executive producer Dan Povenmire says. “We wanted to see if from Candace’s point of view. We thought let’s just have her riding around on her bicycle thinking about what a beautiful day it is, so there’s a song called ‘Such A Beautiful Day.'”

Ashley Tisdale, who voices Candace, had a blast tackling these songs. “She’s all over the place, and singing as Candace, I’m exhausted by the end of the session,” she admits in our EXCLUSIVE video. Later she adds, “The songs are so good. I think these songs just get better and better.”

Emanuel Kiriakou, a guest songwriter, reveals details behind one of the movie’s new songs. “Dan wanted a song that the two female characters could do together where they were going out,” Emanuel says. “He came up with the idea to have them doing these wacky things but keeping it in a modern pop song.”

Vincent Martella, who voices Phineas, raves that they got to do some “really fun music in this movie.” Alyson Stoner, who plays Isabella, says the movie builds to a “huge celebration” at the end.